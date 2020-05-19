If there’s one determinant of overall well-being and longevity, perhaps it's your metabolic health. After all, while nearly 35% of all U.S. adults were estimated to have metabolic syndrome, a lot of cases in the country remain undiagnosed: In fact, “A person who is seemingly healthy can have an undiagnosed metabolic problem,” board-certified family physician Cate Shanahan, M.D., tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

Underlying health conditions are certainly something to note, as we’ve seen with the global pandemic; that’s not to say you should be perpetually worried, but it’s worth it to make your metabolic health a priority. If anything, the novel coronavirus has taught us to be even more vigilant when it comes to screenings—we don’t want any health conditions to be swept under the rug, only to turn up past the point of return.

According to this M.D., we should all make sure our metabolic health is in tip-top shape (as a nutrition consultant for the Los Angeles Lakers, she knows a thing or two about how to optimize our metabolism for performance). The medical jargon can get a little technical, but it’s not so difficult to understand when you break it down; here, Shanahan outlines three important blood tests to help determine your metabolic health (plus an easy way to test it at home):