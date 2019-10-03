Exactly What (And When!) To Eat To Get A Super-Fast Metabolism

Forget everything you’ve heard about eating six small meals a day—it’s essentially scheduled snacking! Eating every few hours or snacking between meals sets you up to be a sugar burner, especially if you’re eating carbs. Every time you put something in your mouth, your insulin levels spike. That sets off a cascade of hunger and stress hormones. Among the harmful effects, it signals your body to store unwanted fat, especially around your waist.

To become a fat burner, go four to six hours between meals. The key is to include what I like to call the "satiety trifecta" in every meal. ("Satiety" is the medical term for feeling full.) Adding fiber, healthy fats, and clean protein to your plate will ensure you feel fuller longer every time. The only exception to the four-to-six-hour rule is when you work out. You can always have half of a protein bar pre-workout or a protein shake afterward, even if it’s between meals.