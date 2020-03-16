With lactose intolerance, your body stops producing enough lactase, which is the enzyme needed to break down the lactose sugars in milk. When your body is unable to break down those lactose sugars, that’s what causes the discomfort you may feel.

You’re not alone. Approximately 65% of adults are genetically lactose intolerant, rising to 70-100% for folks of east asian descent. Lactose intolerance can also develop after damage to the small intestine, such as Crohn's disease or Celiac disease.

If you are lactose intolerant, you’re likely familiar with symptoms like bloating, gas, diarrhea or discomfort after eating dairy. However, different proteins in milk can cause different problems. According to Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN., the two main proteins found in milk are casein and whey, and the casein is made up of 2 main genetic types: A1 and A2.

“When the A1 protein is digested, it produces a peptide called beta-casomorphin-7 (BCM-7), which has been linked with symptoms of stomach discomfort similar to those classically associated with lactose intolerance,” she says.