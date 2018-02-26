There Are 7 Types Of Elimination Diets. Here's How To Tell Which Is Right For You

A ketogenic diet may be used by health practitioners to help treat neurological problems like epilepsy. A ketogenic diet gets around 70 percent of calories from fat, 25 percent from protein, and only 5 percent from carbohydrates. This means that almost all forms of carbohydrates are excluded. It should only ever be undertaken with experienced medical or dietetic support, as there can be significant risks, both when starting the diet and while maintaining it.

Whichever route to habit change you choose, remember that you can go completely at your own pace—this is not race. There is no finish line.

Excerpted from The 10-Day Plan to Nourish & Glow by Amelia Freer, with the permission of Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Copyright © 2018.