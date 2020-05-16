Need Some Breakfast Ideas? Here Are 33 Healthy Recipe Ideas To Try

The arguments about whether or not breakfast is the most important meal of the day seem to never end. Some say breakfast gives you energy and kick starts your metabolism for the day. Others argue fasting in the morning can support healthy aging, weight management, and enhance gut health. What we often forget when it comes to the "breakfast argument," is that researchers are referring to the timing of the meal, not the meal itself.

Even if you're intermittent fasting, you can enjoy breakfast foods at lunch or dinner. We rounded up a list of 33 healthy and delicious breakfast recipes, so you can have your (pan)cake and eat it too—no matter the time of day.