This Vegan Pumpkin Pie Smoothie Tastes Like Dessert 

Samantha Gladish
Samantha Gladish
Holistic nutritionist
Samantha Gladish is a holistic nutritionist and author based in Toronto, ON. She earned her degree from the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition (CSNN), and is a certified Hormone Cure Coach through Dr. Sara Gottfried.

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

November 24, 2019

I absolutely love pumpkin. Knowing that I can pick up organic canned pumpkin puree any time of year makes me so happy, but eating pumpkin in the fall (and around Thanksgiving) is especially a treat.

Adding pumpkin to your smoothies is a great way to get in additional fiber, low-glycemic carbs and antioxidants. Just be sure to pick up pumpkin puree and not pumpkin pie mix (yes, they're different!). 

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie 

Serves 1 

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups (480 ml) almond or coconut milk 
  • 1⁄3 cup (81 g) pumpkin puree 
  • 1⁄2 frozen banana 
  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder 
  • 1 tbsp (16 g) almond or cashew butter 
  • 1 tbsp (7 g) hemp seeds, plus extra for sprinkling 
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon 
  • 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice 

Method:

  1. Add the almond milk, pumpkin, banana, protein powder, almond butter, hemp seeds, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice to a blender.
  2. Blend on high until they’re well combined.
  3. Sprinkle with hemp seeds to garnish. 

Reprinted with permission from The 30-Day Hormone Solution by Samantha Gladish, Page Street Publishing Co. 2019.

