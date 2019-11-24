This Vegan Pumpkin Pie Smoothie Tastes Like Dessert
I absolutely love pumpkin. Knowing that I can pick up organic canned pumpkin puree any time of year makes me so happy, but eating pumpkin in the fall (and around Thanksgiving) is especially a treat.
Adding pumpkin to your smoothies is a great way to get in additional fiber, low-glycemic carbs and antioxidants. Just be sure to pick up pumpkin puree and not pumpkin pie mix (yes, they're different!).
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
Serves 1
Ingredients:
- 2 cups (480 ml) almond or coconut milk
- 1⁄3 cup (81 g) pumpkin puree
- 1⁄2 frozen banana
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- 1 tbsp (16 g) almond or cashew butter
- 1 tbsp (7 g) hemp seeds, plus extra for sprinkling
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
Method:
- Add the almond milk, pumpkin, banana, protein powder, almond butter, hemp seeds, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice to a blender.
- Blend on high until they’re well combined.
- Sprinkle with hemp seeds to garnish.
Reprinted with permission from The 30-Day Hormone Solution by Samantha Gladish, Page Street Publishing Co. 2019.
