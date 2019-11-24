I absolutely love pumpkin. Knowing that I can pick up organic canned pumpkin puree any time of year makes me so happy, but eating pumpkin in the fall (and around Thanksgiving) is especially a treat.

Adding pumpkin to your smoothies is a great way to get in additional fiber, low-glycemic carbs and antioxidants. Just be sure to pick up pumpkin puree and not pumpkin pie mix (yes, they're different!).