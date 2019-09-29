My favorite way to eat pumpkin is stirred into plain whole milk Greek yogurt or skyr with cinnamon and vanilla extract. I love that it's got so much fiber (3 to 4 grams per half-cup), which helps make it filling. Sometimes I'll also stir in some chia seeds or ground flax for more fiber and plant-based omega-3s. If I need more staying power, I'll also add a teaspoon of sunflower seed butter for some healthy fats. A drizzle of really dark maple syrup on top adds a nice touch of sweetness without being overpowering.

—Jessica Cording, R.D., mbg Collective member and author of The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety

Many store-bought flavored yogurts have so many additives and added sugar. Combining puréed pumpkin and plain Greek yogurt is a great way to add flavor and still control the ingredients and added sugar in your food. Top with some berries and nuts, and you've got yourself a delicious breakfast that is sure to get you excited for fall.

—Allison (Aaron) Gross, M.S., RDN, CDN, founder of Nutrition Curator