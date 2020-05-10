mindbodygreen

Recipes

Mother's Day Brunch Done Right: Add These Gluten-Free Banana Pancakes To The Menu

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Registered Dietitian By Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Registered Dietitian
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, a New York Times best selling author and nationally recognized nutrition and wellness expert.
Two Plates Of Vegan Pancakes With Peanut And Banana

Image by Kirsty Begg / Stocksy

May 10, 2020 — 0:10 AM

Mom deserves an extra special meal this Mother’s Day: These decedant-yeat-healthy banana pancakes are packed with good-for-you ingredients: The chia seeds add fiber and ALA omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. The raspberries add a gorgeous splash of color to the pancakes, plus a nice boost of vitamin C and folate. 

grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

And to round out the recipe: Add mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+, a hydrolyzed protein-rich collagen powder that supports healthy skin, hair, and nails.* Research has shown that collagen can support skin elasticity by promoting your body's own collagen production.* It's able to do so because because hydrolyzed collagen peptides are absorbed more easily than regular collagen molecules, and therefore can be used throughout the body.* But the formula also contains vitamin C and vitamin E, meaning there's extra antioxidant support for your whole body.*

The result? An indulgent stack that tastes rich and doughy, yet provides so many health and beauty benefits—not that mom needs any help looking even more beautiful, of course.*

Article continues below

Gluten-Free banana pancakes with raspberry sauce

Makes 6 servings (2 pancakes per serving)

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup gluten-free flour
  • ½ cup almond flour
  • 2 scoops mbg grass-fed collagen+
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons chia seeds
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt
  • ¼ cup chocolate chips
  • 2 large overripe bananas, mashed
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 egg or egg substitute, whisked
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • ½ cup unsweetened oat milk or milk of your choice
  • Butter or cooking spray for the pan
  • 9 ounces (1.5 packages) fresh raspberries 
  • ¼ cup pure maple syrup
Article continues below

Method:

  1. Combine the flours, collagen powder, baking powder, chia, salt and chocolate chips in a large mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the bananas, egg, oil and milk and combine well. Add half of the wet ingredients to the dry and mix. Add the remaining wet ingredients and combine until fully mixed; set aside.  
  2. In a medium saucepan, combine the raspberries and maple syrup in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and cook for 8 minutes. Stir and remove from heat.
  3. While the sauce cooks, make the pancakes. Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Coat with butter or cooking spray. Use a ¼ cup measure to add the batter to the hot pan. Cook pancakes for 3 minutes per side, until fluffy and golden. Transfer cooked pancakes to a plate and continue making pancakes until all the batter is used. 
  4. Serve the pancakes with about 2 tablespoons of the raspberry sauce.
*If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. Registered Dietitian
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, a New York Times bestselling author and nationally recognized nutrition and wellness expert. Frances is the author of...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Brownie Recipe? Here Are 35 Options

Eliza Sullivan
Looking For A Go-To Healthy Brownie Recipe? Here Are 35 Options
Recipes

This Vegan Frittata Is The Ultimate Plant-Based, Protein-Packed Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan
This Vegan Frittata Is The Ultimate Plant-Based, Protein-Packed Breakfast
Beauty

Sensitive Skin Out Of Control Lately? The Easy Fix You May Be Missing

Alexandra Engler
Sensitive Skin Out Of Control Lately? The Easy Fix You May Be Missing
Parenting

7 Ways To Cope If Mother's Day Is Hard For You This Year (Or Any Year)

Bobbi Wegner, Psy.D.
7 Ways To Cope If Mother's Day Is Hard For You This Year (Or Any Year)
Mental Health

Middle Age Has Become More Stressful In Recent Decades, New Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
Middle Age Has Become More Stressful In Recent Decades, New Study Finds
Love

5 Ways We Are Celebrating Our Moms This Year (In Case You Need Inspo)

Alexandra Engler
5 Ways We Are Celebrating Our Moms This Year (In Case You Need Inspo)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

A "Romantic Revolution" Is Starting This Week, According To Astrology

The AstroTwins
A "Romantic Revolution" Is Starting This Week, According To Astrology
Beauty

The Mistake You Might Be Making If You Have Dry Skin + The Easy Fix

Alexandra Engler
The Mistake You Might Be Making If You Have Dry Skin + The Easy Fix
Friendships

Living With Your Ex During The Pandemic? Here Are 9 Ways To Make It Easier

Sarah Regan
Living With Your Ex During The Pandemic? Here Are 9 Ways To Make It Easier
Mental Health

5 Tips For Coping Emotionally & Filling Your Time While Unemployed

Abby Moore
5 Tips For Coping Emotionally & Filling Your Time While Unemployed
Motivation

So, You Want To Start Running? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Kristine Thomason
So, You Want To Start Running? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Beauty

Want Full, Pillowy Lips? Give These 9 Clean Lip Plumpers A Try

Jamie Schneider
Want Full, Pillowy Lips? Give These 9 Clean Lip Plumpers A Try
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-gluten-free-banana-pancakes-recipe-for-mothers-day

Your article and new folder have been saved!