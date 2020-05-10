Mother's Day Brunch Done Right: Add These Gluten-Free Banana Pancakes To The Menu
Mom deserves an extra special meal this Mother’s Day: These decedant-yeat-healthy banana pancakes are packed with good-for-you ingredients: The chia seeds add fiber and ALA omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. The raspberries add a gorgeous splash of color to the pancakes, plus a nice boost of vitamin C and folate.
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*
And to round out the recipe: Add mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+, a hydrolyzed protein-rich collagen powder that supports healthy skin, hair, and nails.* Research has shown that collagen can support skin elasticity by promoting your body's own collagen production.* It's able to do so because because hydrolyzed collagen peptides are absorbed more easily than regular collagen molecules, and therefore can be used throughout the body.* But the formula also contains vitamin C and vitamin E, meaning there's extra antioxidant support for your whole body.*
The result? An indulgent stack that tastes rich and doughy, yet provides so many health and beauty benefits—not that mom needs any help looking even more beautiful, of course.*
Gluten-Free banana pancakes with raspberry sauce
Makes 6 servings (2 pancakes per serving)
Ingredients:
- ½ cup gluten-free flour
- ½ cup almond flour
- 2 scoops mbg grass-fed collagen+
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons chia seeds
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ cup chocolate chips
- 2 large overripe bananas, mashed
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 egg or egg substitute, whisked
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ cup unsweetened oat milk or milk of your choice
- Butter or cooking spray for the pan
- 9 ounces (1.5 packages) fresh raspberries
- ¼ cup pure maple syrup
Method:
- Combine the flours, collagen powder, baking powder, chia, salt and chocolate chips in a large mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the bananas, egg, oil and milk and combine well. Add half of the wet ingredients to the dry and mix. Add the remaining wet ingredients and combine until fully mixed; set aside.
- In a medium saucepan, combine the raspberries and maple syrup in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and cook for 8 minutes. Stir and remove from heat.
- While the sauce cooks, make the pancakes. Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Coat with butter or cooking spray. Use a ¼ cup measure to add the batter to the hot pan. Cook pancakes for 3 minutes per side, until fluffy and golden. Transfer cooked pancakes to a plate and continue making pancakes until all the batter is used.
- Serve the pancakes with about 2 tablespoons of the raspberry sauce.