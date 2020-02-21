This Irresistible, Nutrient-Loaded Açaí Bowl Is Here To Win Breakfast (And Beyond)

What do you get when you cross a creamy coconut chia bowl with the tartness of an açaí berry smoothie bowl? The answer is the best of both worlds.

For this plant-based, dairy-free, and keto-friendly recipe, we used Sambazon’s organic frozen Sambazon Açaí Original Blend Superfruit Packs, which taste exactly like a dreamy sorbet but with a boost of nutritional benefits like fiber, antioxidants*, and omegas** (the Frozen Chocolate Superfruit Açaí Bites are now a staple in our freezer—the perfect daily snack to get us through the afternoon slump). It packs the perfect amount of natural sweetness, but we also love that Sambazon’s Açaí is certified fair trade, which helps sustain families of farmers in the Brazilian Amazon. Get the full recipe below!