This Irresistible, Nutrient-Loaded Açaí Bowl Is Here To Win Breakfast (And Beyond)
What do you get when you cross a creamy coconut chia bowl with the tartness of an açaí berry smoothie bowl? The answer is the best of both worlds.
For this plant-based, dairy-free, and keto-friendly recipe, we used Sambazon’s organic frozen Sambazon Açaí Original Blend Superfruit Packs, which taste exactly like a dreamy sorbet but with a boost of nutritional benefits like fiber, antioxidants*, and omegas** (the Frozen Chocolate Superfruit Açaí Bites are now a staple in our freezer—the perfect daily snack to get us through the afternoon slump). It packs the perfect amount of natural sweetness, but we also love that Sambazon’s Açaí is certified fair trade, which helps sustain families of farmers in the Brazilian Amazon. Get the full recipe below!
Yin & Yang Smoothie Bowl Recipe
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
Coconut chia pudding
- 1⁄4 cup chia seeds
- 1.5 cups coconut milk
- 2 tbsp. Monk fruit sweetener
Açaí smoothie mixture
- 2 frozen Sambazon Açaí Original Blend Superfruit Packs
- 1 frozen banana
- 1⁄4 cup frozen cherries
- 1⁄4 cup unsweetened nut milk
- 1 tbsp. MTC oil
Toppings of your choice
- Fresh cherries
- Raspberries
- Toasted coconut flakes
- Pepitas
- Chopped walnuts
- Flax seeds
- Cacao nibs
- Bee pollen; divided
- Sambazon Superfruit Açaí Bites
Method:
- Make coconut chia pudding: In a jar or container with lid, stir together chia seeds, coconut milk and monk fruit sweetener. Cover and allow to sit for at least 20 minutes or in the fridge overnight. Mixture should be thick, adjust with a splash of milk to loosen.
- Make açaí smoothie: In a blender, blend together Sambazon’s Frozen Açaí Blend Superfruit Packs, banana, frozen cherries, nut milk and MCT oil until smooth and no chunks are visible. Keep in freezer until ready to assemble bowls.
- Assemble: Divide coconut chia pudding among two bowls, carefully spooning towards one side of each bowl. Spoon açaí smoothie mixture to fill the opposite side of each bowl. Garnish each bowl with toppings, and sprinkle on chopped frozen Sambazon Açaí Original Blend Superfruit Packs for the final touch.
Recipe by Tyna Hoang
*Antioxidant vitamin A from beta carotene 2% RDV
**2497mg omegas 3,6,9 per serving