This bread is such a treat that you will likely find yourself eating it throughout the day, both as a snack and as a dessert! We've swapped the butter for olive oil, drastically cutting the saturated fat found in traditional banana bread without detracting from the taste. Plus, it's 100% whole wheat, filling and satisfying, and not bitter or grainy. I recommend using the Copper Chef Loaf Pan that has a "lift and serve" insert for ease and convenience. It allows quick and simple removal of the bread without having to line a loaf pan.