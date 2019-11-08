This Mediterranean Banana Bread Has A Secret, Disease-Fighting Ingredient
This bread is such a treat that you will likely find yourself eating it throughout the day, both as a snack and as a dessert! We've swapped the butter for olive oil, drastically cutting the saturated fat found in traditional banana bread without detracting from the taste. Plus, it's 100% whole wheat, filling and satisfying, and not bitter or grainy. I recommend using the Copper Chef Loaf Pan that has a "lift and serve" insert for ease and convenience. It allows quick and simple removal of the bread without having to line a loaf pan.
Mediterranean Banana Bread
Serves 10 to 12
Prep and Cook Time: 1 hour, 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- ⅓ cup olive oil, plus more for the pan
- ⅓ cup raw honey
- 2 large eggs
- 3 medium overripe bananas, peeled and mashed
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce
- ¼ cup almond milk, preferably homemade (page 190)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon coarsely ground Celtic salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1¾ cups whole-wheat flour
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Brush a 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan with a small amount of olive oil, and set it aside.
- In a large bowl, beat the ⅓ cup oil and honey together with a whisk. Add the eggs and whisk. Add the mashed bananas, applesauce, and almond milk, and mix together.
- Add the baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and vanilla, and continue whisking. With a large spoon, stir in the flour to incorporate. Gently fold in the walnuts, and pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan.
- Bake for about 55 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the loaf comes out clean. Let cool, remove the bread, slice, and serve. Store leftovers, covered, in the fridge for up to 2 days.
Recipe excerpted from of The Acid Watcher Cookbook Copyright © 2019 by Jonathan Aviv, M.D., FACS, and Samara Kaufmann Aviv, M.A. Published by Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House.
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.