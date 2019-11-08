mindbodygreen

This Mediterranean Banana Bread Has A Secret, Disease-Fighting Ingredient

Jonathan E. Aviv, M.D., FACS
Jonathan E. Aviv, M.D., FACS is the Clinical Director of the Voice and Swallowing Center for ENT and Allergy Associates in New York, and Clinical Professor of Otolaryngology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He authored "The Acid Watcher Diet: A 28-Day Reflux Prevention and Healing Program," and is a graduate of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University.

November 8, 2019

This bread is such a treat that you will likely find yourself eating it throughout the day, both as a snack and as a dessert! We've swapped the butter for olive oil, drastically cutting the saturated fat found in traditional banana bread without detracting from the taste. Plus, it's 100% whole wheat, filling and satisfying, and not bitter or grainy. I recommend using the Copper Chef Loaf Pan that has a "lift and serve" insert for ease and convenience. It allows quick and simple removal of the bread without having to line a loaf pan.

Mediterranean Banana Bread

Serves 10 to 12

Prep and Cook Time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Ingredients:

  • ⅓ cup olive oil, plus more for the pan
  • ⅓ cup raw honey
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3 medium overripe bananas, peeled and mashed
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce
  • ¼ cup almond milk, preferably homemade (page 190)
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon coarsely ground Celtic salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1¾ cups whole-wheat flour
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Brush a 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan with a small amount of olive oil, and set it aside.
  2. In a large bowl, beat the ⅓ cup oil and honey together with a whisk. Add the eggs and whisk. Add the mashed bananas, applesauce, and almond milk, and mix together.
  3. Add the baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and vanilla, and continue whisking. With a large spoon, stir in the flour to incorporate. Gently fold in the walnuts, and pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan.
  4. Bake for about 55 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the loaf comes out clean. Let cool, remove the bread, slice, and serve. Store leftovers, covered, in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Recipe excerpted from of The Acid Watcher Cookbook Copyright © 2019 by Jonathan Aviv, M.D., FACS, and Samara Kaufmann Aviv, M.A. Published by Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

