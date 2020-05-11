mindbodygreen

Close banner
JUST
PAID CONTENT FOR JUST

Plant-Based Before Noon: 4 mbg Staffers Share Their Favorite Breakfasts

NASM Certified Personal Trainer By Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen and a NASM-certified personal trainer.
Plant-Based Before Noon: 4 mbg Staffers Share Their Favorite Breakfasts

Image by Leah Flores / Stocksy

May 11, 2020 — 7:00 AM

For team mindbodygreen, breakfast time is sacred time. We believe that a healthy, plant-based breakfast is the best way to set ourselves up for a successful and productive day. What does this mean? Well, it looks a bit different for everyone (as you’ll see). 

But across the board, it means a meal that’s sustainable, packed with plant-based protein, and so simple to make that we can do it with our eyes closed (as they tend to be some mornings). After all, when we prepare a meal that's good for us AND the planet, we're inspired to make better food choices throughout the day.

We asked mbg staffers about their favorite ways to kick start each day. The results had us drooling all the way until lunch, so we figured it was only fair to share them with you. From breakfast tacos stuffed with JUST Egg Folded, a loaded quinoa bowl with ALL the things, or superfood-packed overnight oats—whipping up something that nourishes both our bodies and our planet is just one small way to make a big impact.

Plant-Based Before Noon: 4 mbg Staffers Share Their Favorite Breakfasts

Image by JUST / Contributor

Sarah R (Editorial Assistant):

My staple as of late has been a plant-based scramble—I use JUST Egg because it’s the closest in taste and texture. I love this recipe because it’s super versatile and you can add all sorts of veggies, beans, or whatever is in your fridge! Sometimes I’ll throw it on top of some sprouted bread for avocado toast or with some almond butter—it's a complete protein!

Kristine T (Senior Health Editor):

My go-to breakfast is plant-based overnight oats. I’ll throw it together Sunday night and that will last me for at least 3 days. I’ve been trying to get more protein in my diet so I pack it with plant-based sources like flax seeds and nut butter, and then top it off with sliced banana and cacao nibs (what better way to start your day out than with a little chocolate?)

Plant-Based Before Noon: 4 mbg Staffers Share Their Favorite Breakfasts

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

Jamie S (Editorial Assistant):

A born and bred Texan, I’m passionate about my breakfast tacos. While I play around with the ingredients (sometimes it’s mushrooms, other times it’s diced bell pepper or spinach), it’s always a three-step formula: a serving of JUST Egg Folded, veggies, and vegan cheese scrambled together on a pair of grain-free tortillas. I’ll top them with a drizzle of hot sauce (a non-negotiable for me) and some avocado if I’m feeling fancy. 

Courtney H (Director of eCommerce):

Breakfast is my favorite, and I have a couple of staples in my rotation. When I feel like baking I’ll whip up my grain-free banana bread (always topped with almond butter). But if I need something on the go, I swear by my cauliflower, blueberry, & greens smoothie—with some plant-based protein powder thrown in!

Shop this story:

<p>JUST Egg Scramble</p>
1

JUST Egg Scramble

JUST $4.99
<p>JUST Egg Folded</p>
2

JUST Egg Folded

JUST $4.99
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen. He’s a NASM-certified personal trainer, so he’s usually the person everyone comes to when they need a new workout routine. He’s...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Making Your Own Tofu Is So Simple, We Can't Believe We've Never Tried Before

Hooni Kim
Making Your Own Tofu Is So Simple, We Can't Believe We've Never Tried Before
Recipes

Need At-Home Mother's Day Brunch Inspiration? Try This Berry Salad

Haylie Pomroy
Need At-Home Mother's Day Brunch Inspiration? Try This Berry Salad
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Social Good

7 Reminders That Good News Is Very Much Still Out There

Christina Coughlin
7 Reminders That Good News Is Very Much Still Out There
Beauty

Greasy Roots? Here Are 11 Clean & Natural Shampoos For Oily Hair

Alexandra Engler
Greasy Roots? Here Are 11 Clean & Natural Shampoos For Oily Hair
Personal Growth

Powerful Vision Board Ideas From 7 Manifestation Pros

Sarah Regan
Powerful Vision Board Ideas From 7 Manifestation Pros
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Is Why You May Have Greasy Hair Right Now, According To Derms

Jamie Schneider
This Is Why You May Have Greasy Hair Right Now, According To Derms
Spirituality

Your May 2020 Numerology Forecast Calls For Some Major Transformation

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Your May 2020 Numerology Forecast Calls For Some Major Transformation
Integrative Health

This Could Be The Root Of Your Quarantine Headaches & What To Do About It

Emma Loewe
This Could Be The Root Of Your Quarantine Headaches & What To Do About It
Personal Growth

Living At Home Again? How To Avoid Falling Into Old Patterns

Abby Moore
Living At Home Again? How To Avoid Falling Into Old Patterns
Motivation

Want To Do Yoga More? Try This 7-Day Yoga Plan For A Calmer, Healthier Week

Claire Grieve
Want To Do Yoga More? Try This 7-Day Yoga Plan For A Calmer, Healthier Week
Beauty

Too Timid For A DIY Trim? Try "Dusting" To Clean Up Your Look Instead

Jamie Schneider
Too Timid For A DIY Trim? Try "Dusting" To Clean Up Your Look Instead
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/plant-based-before-noon-4-mbg-staffers-share-their-favorite-breakfasts

Your article and new folder have been saved!