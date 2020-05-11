Plant-Based Before Noon: 4 mbg Staffers Share Their Favorite Breakfasts

For team mindbodygreen, breakfast time is sacred time. We believe that a healthy, plant-based breakfast is the best way to set ourselves up for a successful and productive day. What does this mean? Well, it looks a bit different for everyone (as you’ll see).

But across the board, it means a meal that’s sustainable, packed with plant-based protein, and so simple to make that we can do it with our eyes closed (as they tend to be some mornings). After all, when we prepare a meal that's good for us AND the planet, we're inspired to make better food choices throughout the day.

We asked mbg staffers about their favorite ways to kick start each day. The results had us drooling all the way until lunch, so we figured it was only fair to share them with you. From breakfast tacos stuffed with JUST Egg Folded, a loaded quinoa bowl with ALL the things, or superfood-packed overnight oats—whipping up something that nourishes both our bodies and our planet is just one small way to make a big impact.