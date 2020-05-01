How Your Meals Can Be Votes For The Planet

Consuming fewer animal products does not have to mean going vegan. In fact, gradually cutting back on the amount of meat, dairy, and eggs in your diet may have a bigger impact than cutting meat entirely because it will be easier to stick to in the long-term.

One simple and empowering way to think about it is to consider each of your meals as a vote. Each time you choose a plant-based meal, you make a vote for the planet.

If you’re feeling a little lost when it comes to what to eat, start by looking at the animal products in the meals you have on rotation and look around for a plant-based alternative. We’re living in the golden age of plant-based eating, with an abundance of clever products like plant-based cheeses, milk alternatives, and meat substitutes.

One of our favorite new kids on the plant-based block is JUST Egg: A 100% plant-based egg alternative that scrambles just like the eggs we eat from chickens. This simple swap can make a huge difference to your sustainable footprint. Given the number of crops needed to feed chickens, it takes 51 gallons of water to produce a single egg. Since JUST Egg is made directly from one of the most water-efficient summer crops — the mung bean — it uses 98% less water. It also uses 93% less CO2e and 86% less land!

So, whether you’re craving an egg sandwich from breakfast, looking to whisk up some crepes for dessert, or creating a veggie-filled omelet for a fast and easy dinner, JUST Egg offers a simple, delicious way to vote for the planet every single day.

Finally, remember to consider taste and texture when you’re searching for swaps. If you’re craving meat, it’s unlikely a potato is going to cut it. But a mushroom, with its meaty texture and ability to absorb umami flavor, can make for a delicious burger alternative that will leave you, your taste buds, and the planet happy.