Make Your Breakfast Fancy With Butternut Squash Rosemary Pancakes

Butternut Squash Rosemary Pancakes

Image by Liz & Max Haarala Hamilton / Contributor

March 21, 2020 — 11:04 AM

These Butternut Squash Pancakes will satisfy everyone at your brunch table—from the savory-obsessed to the die-hard sweet tooth. With contrasting flavors from both Parmesan and maple syrup, it's like a brunch dream come true. There's just something about pancakes on the weekends that makes a home feel cozy and pleasant, no?

Butternut Squash Pancakes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 small butternut squash
  • 2 cups self raising (self-rising) flour
  • 1½ cups whole milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup Parmesan
  • 1½ teaspoon rosemary
  • Butter
  • Maple syrup
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper

Method:

  1. Preheat your oven to 400°F.
  2. Slice the butternut squash into slices and put on a baking tray.
  3. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in the preheated oven for 50 minutes.
  4. Once the butternut squash is soft, remove it from the oven. Add it to a mixing bowl and mash it up. Sift in self-raising flour and mix it all together with a fork. Then add the whole milk, bit by bit. It will be a bit lumpy, but don’t worry.
  5. Crack in the eggs and add Parmesan and chopped rosemary. Season with salt and pepper and mix together. It should be a nice thick consistency. If needs be, just add a bit more flour.
  6. Add some butter to a frying pan (skillet) or pancake pan and allow it to get hot.
  7. Add two ladles of your pancake batter to the pan. Cook for three to four minutes on each side. Repeat with the remaining mixture.
  8. Stack up your pancakes, drizzle over some maple syrup, sprinkle on some more Parmesan and get stuck in!
Recipe excerpted from MOB Veggie: Big Flavors on a Small Budget by Ben Lebus, Pavilion, 2020. Photographs © Liz and Max Haarala Hamilton.

Latest Articles

