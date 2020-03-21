Make Your Breakfast Fancy With Butternut Squash Rosemary Pancakes
These Butternut Squash Pancakes will satisfy everyone at your brunch table—from the savory-obsessed to the die-hard sweet tooth. With contrasting flavors from both Parmesan and maple syrup, it's like a brunch dream come true. There's just something about pancakes on the weekends that makes a home feel cozy and pleasant, no?
Butternut Squash Pancakes
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 small butternut squash
- 2 cups self raising (self-rising) flour
- 1½ cups whole milk
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup Parmesan
- 1½ teaspoon rosemary
- Butter
- Maple syrup
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Method:
- Preheat your oven to 400°F.
- Slice the butternut squash into slices and put on a baking tray.
- Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in the preheated oven for 50 minutes.
- Once the butternut squash is soft, remove it from the oven. Add it to a mixing bowl and mash it up. Sift in self-raising flour and mix it all together with a fork. Then add the whole milk, bit by bit. It will be a bit lumpy, but don’t worry.
- Crack in the eggs and add Parmesan and chopped rosemary. Season with salt and pepper and mix together. It should be a nice thick consistency. If needs be, just add a bit more flour.
- Add some butter to a frying pan (skillet) or pancake pan and allow it to get hot.
- Add two ladles of your pancake batter to the pan. Cook for three to four minutes on each side. Repeat with the remaining mixture.
- Stack up your pancakes, drizzle over some maple syrup, sprinkle on some more Parmesan and get stuck in!
