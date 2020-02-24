Mardis gras, or "Fat Tuesday," is more or less known as the day to get all your sins out of your system before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday the following day. Drinks are had, beads are thrown, and pancakes are eaten. And whatever diet you eat, we believe you should be able to partake in pancakes.

From keto to vegan, we rounded up five of our favorite healthier pancake recipes to make this Mardis Gras (or any time, tbh).