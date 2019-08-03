This 5-Minute Keto English Muffin Recipe Will Transform Your Mornings

English muffins are the perfect accompaniment to eggs and an ideal base for avocado toast. But just like any of the carb-rich delights you may have once enjoyed for breakfast, they're a no-go on a low-carb keto diet or paleo diet.

The good news: By making strategic ingredient swaps and adding in the appropriate keto-friendly foods, you can still find comfort in this breakfast staple without sabotaging your keto goals.

To see that we're not bluffing, scroll down for the incredibly simple keto English muffin recipe (that also happens to be grain-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free) from the new cookbook Everyday Keto Baking by Erica Kerwien.