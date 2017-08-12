A Doctor On Why Ketosis Helps You Reduce Cravings & Hunger

When you burn fat for fuel, your blood sugar becomes more stabilized, and in turn, the lack of blood sugar highs and lows will rein in cravings for sugar and carbs. In my practice I see that few people develop carb cravings or sugar cravings on a nutritional ketosis diet. If my patients or clients have cravings, I just have them take l-tyrosine and SAMe supplements as well as 5-OH tryptophan supplements—if they are not on antidepressants.

I hope I've demonstrated why ketosis can help you lose weight, and just a couple of words of caution before we go. If you have type 1 diabetes, or any other chronic medical condition, this is something that should be done only under medical supervision. In addition, it's important to know that the ketogenic diet can be hard on conditions like leaky gut. I have my patients and clients "break ketosis" every two weeks to protect their gut. In general, this is a very healthy diet, and any symptoms of brain fog and sleep disturbance (if they occur at all) should clear up after the first two weeks.

As with all weight-reduction programs, if you're looking to drop significant weight, it's best to obtain medical clearance. And of course, listen to your body always. If you ever feel that something is wrong, do have a doctor check it out. Good luck!

