Why The Ketogenic Diet Is Great For Hormone Balance

Keto is the hottest diet trend. And it's no surprise! It burns fat and triggers weight loss—what's not to love about that?

But there's something else that hasn't been widely publicized: A properly executed ketogenic diet can help restore balance to out-of-whack female sex hormones. In my practice, I've also seen it mitigate weight gain, hot flashes, near-zero energy, low sex drive, bone loss, mood swings, and other troublesome symptoms associated with perimenopause, menopause, PMS, and post-menopause.

In my new book The Hormone Fix, I write about why I think it's the perfect diet for women who are going through major hormone changes or dealing with symptoms related to hormone fluctuations. As a gynecologist and women's health expert, I employ ketogenic nutrition to help women fix their hormones and keep them feeling healthy, especially as they get older. Here's how and why the ketogenic diet can come to your rescue: