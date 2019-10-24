Why The Ketogenic Diet Is Great For Hormone Balance

One of the main causes of fertility struggles in women is polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. This condition develops from poorly balanced sex hormones, and more than half of the women diagnosed with PCOS are obese or overweight, have poor blood sugar regulation, and have insulin resistance. There's no cure for PCOS, but because insulin problems are associated with PCOS, a ketogenic diet is a viable solution. Duke University researchers found that women with PCOS who followed a keto diet2 were able to balance their levels of insulin and testosterone and experience improvements in weight, fertility problems, and menstruation among other factors. Two women in the study got pregnant despite previous trouble getting pregnant, and everyone lost weight.