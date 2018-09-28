How To Lower Cortisol Levels When You're Feeling Stressed & Anxious

Chronic cortisol elevations did not happen overnight, so it's going to take some time and effort to bring back balance. Part of this process will be communicating to our bodies that everything is OK. Our body thrives on rhythm, so when it knows what's going to happen, there's no need to worry or stress. Maintaining a regular bedtime between 10:30 and 11 p.m. allows cortisol to drop to a point where an optimal amount of melatonin is being produced, and this can help ensure high-quality sleep. Getting at least 7½ to 9 hours also helps weight loss efforts and leptin response, which we know from before are related to cortisol.

A healthy diet brimming with vegetables, fruits, healthy fats like avocado, fiber like ground chia seeds, and protein (vegetarian or non-vegetarian) will provide a wide range of vitamins and minerals needed to address processes involved in elevated cortisol. Epsom salt baths are rich in magnesium, and some brands even contain lavender, a known herb to invoke a sense of calm and relaxation. Consider adding in mindfulness techniques such as asking yourself in times of stress, "Am I in imminent danger?" as well as lifestyle techniques like more movement and stretching-type exercises like yoga or tai chi versus bootcamp-like activity. It might also be wise to decrease caffeine intake if you're trying to lower cortisol.

Healing takes time and can sometimes feel like every time you take two steps forward, you also take one step back. This is why seeing a naturopathic doctor or integrative or functional medicine expert to create a customized treatment plan is important, as we each have different reasons we may need to lower cortisol. Working with a knowledgeable health care practitioner to further assess appropriate lab work and perhaps additional tests (like neurotransmitter testing and genetic testing), and devising a plan that takes into account herb/drug/nutrient interactions are paramount.

Stressors in life will always be present, and to some extent are embedded in our DNA. However, we can empower ourselves with awareness, our response, and our choice to also heal other imbalances to lower cortisol.