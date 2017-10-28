Are Your Estrogen Levels Off? Here's How To Tell + Exactly What To Do About It

She worked at a high-end cosmetics store and was using at least a dozen of their skin care products. As we talked during our initial consultation, Jenni chugged from a plastic water bottle. Her low-carbohydrate diet included lots of conventionally raised beef, eggs, and poultry. I immediately uncovered a condition I often see with women around her age (though it can affect nearly everyone): estrogen dominance, which for Jenni became a driving factor behind her hormonal symptoms and PCOS.

My patients have a love-hate relationship with estrogen. Some vilify it, and some (normally post-menopausal women) revere it. Yet like any hormone, estrogen isn’t good or bad; it all comes down to balance. Among its duties, estrogen gives your body fabulous hips, breasts, and thighs. It builds up endometrial tissue in your uterus to have a baby (important even if you don’t want to get pregnant). Adequate estrogen levels also protect your mood, brain, heart, and bones. You want estrogen sticking around, but you also want it to stay in check. When it starts running the show and knocks other hormones like progesterone out of whack, estrogen imbalance occurs.