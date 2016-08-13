The Acupressure Routine I Use To Balance My Hormones

Taz Bhatia, M.D., is a board-certified physician and professor at Emory University who specializes in integrating mainstream medicine with holistic practices. To learn more, check out her NEW mindbodygreen class, The Doctor's Guide to Hormonal Imbalance.

While diet and lifestyle changes are important steps in balancing your hormones, they aren't the only ways to reach optimal health. In this video, Dr. Taz demonstrates an easy acupressure technique you can use to help balance your hormones in minutes: