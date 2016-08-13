The Acupressure Routine I Use To Balance My Hormones
Dr. Taz Bhatia is a board-certified physician, specializing in integrative and emergency medicine, pediatrics and prevention, with expertise in women’s health, weight-loss, hormone balance and nutrition. She attended Emory University, the University of Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia.
While diet and lifestyle changes are important steps in balancing your hormones, they aren't the only ways to reach optimal health. In this video, Dr. Taz demonstrates an easy acupressure technique you can use to help balance your hormones in minutes: