There's no denying that the fresh scent of rosemary awakens the senses, and in fact, the herb's best-known health property is its ability to support memory, promote clarity, and enhance mental performance.

(Even Shakespeare knew rosemary had some major mental benefits: In Hamlet, Ophelia says, "There's rosemary, that's for remembrance: pray you, love, remember.")

In one 2017 study on 40 school-age children, the students in a room infused with rosemary oil scored 5 to 7 points better on a memory test. Separate research on adults supports these findings that rosemary essential oil can boost cognitive performance.

Researchers believe this is because a compound in rosemary inhibits the breakdown of neurotransmitters responsible for encoding memories in the brain.