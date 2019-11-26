How To Use Rosemary Oil To Help With Hair Loss, In Skin Care & More

Essential oils are like the gateway drug to herbal medicine. They come in cute little bottles that are easy to store and fun to collect. Their fragrances delight the senses, and they work fast when used properly. It's easy to see why essential oils are so popular.

But remember, essential oils are just one of the many types of beneficial compounds produced by plants. Nature doesn't produce them in concentrated form, and healing traditions from around the world mostly relied on whole plants subjected to only minimal processing in the form of cooking, extracting in liquid, or drying. Many of these techniques extract the essential oils of a plant along with other beneficial compounds.

When only the concentrated rosemary essential oil will do, use it. Otherwise, it's much more sustainable to use the whole plant. Besides, rosemary is easy to grow—and there's nothing more potent or satisfying than making remedies with herbs you've grown yourself!