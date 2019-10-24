The Perfect Essential Oils For Cramps, Bloating & All Your Other Hormone Health Woes 

Let's take a look at how your hormones fluctuate throughout the month and how essential oils can support you through each phase of the cycle. Here are the basics.

Every 28 days or so, your body completes an amazing process of preparing a home for a baby. It grows a soft bed in your uterus in preparation for a fertilized egg, but if the magic doesn't happen, then that lining is shed and—voila! Your period arrives. Day one of your cycle is the day you begin bleeding, and we begin counting from there until your next cycle. The halfway point is generally day 14 or 15, and the last day of your period is usually day 28 (although a normal cycle can be a few days longer or shorter than this).

What many of us don't realize is that there are different phases in this 28-day whirlwind, and by understanding how these phases work, we can effectively support our bodies with essential oils to get through the diciest parts. Know that every woman's cycle is different, so knowing your body and listening to the signals that it sends you is your ticket to providing the proper support. The phases I'm describing are generalizations, so don't be alarmed if you don't fit right into this mold.