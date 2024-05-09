Jamie Schneider is the Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

What does a health and science journalist eat in a day? Well, Max Lugavere is quick to celebrate all sorts of nutritious staples (find his favorites here !), but no matter what foods you're eating, he recommends adding some healthy herbs and spices into the mix.

"Generally, any chance you get to use [them] in the kitchen, it's definitely an opportunity worth seizing," he notes on the mindbodygreen podcast .

In terms of brain health, one particular herb takes the cake: rosemary. Below, Lugavere shares what makes this herb an all-star for mental focus and how to reap the benefits.

According to Lugavere, rosemary (and parsley, for what it's worth) is a very concentrated source of polyphenols. "That's why herbs tend to have very strong bitter flavors, due to these organic compounds that are beneficial to health," he notes.

The flavonoid apigenin , for example, has been shown to strengthen synaptic connections in the brain 1 , or the way neurons communicate with one another.

Feel free to sprinkle it onto your meats and veggies, or if you're in need of some recipe inspiration, check out our omelet with herbes de Provence , butternut squash pancakes , or our grapefruit- and rosemary-infused water for a refreshing sip.

If you'd like to incorporate the herb into your daily routine—without adding a rosemary flavor to every single meal—you can also consider supplements.

mindbodygreen's omega-3 potency+ incorporates rosemary extract to naturally support the freshness and shelf life of the fish oil thanks to rosemary's antioxidant properties, but as we discussed above, it also provides some brain-healthy benefits of its own.*

Not to mention, omega-3s are essential for brain health as well (and Americans on average are not getting as much as they should ).*

Specifically, omega-3s are important for pathways that contribute to synaptic plasticity and memory 4 , both of which support learning.* Diets high in these fats are also associated with healthy cognitive function 5 .

And in terms of emotional well-being, omega-3s can also support the body's ability to respond to and cope with feelings of stress 6 .*

The bottom line? Omega-3s are crucial for optimizing neurocognitive function and overall brain health, and mbg's sustainable, high-quality fish oil supplement delivers 1.5 grams of EPA plus DHA daily.* (FYI, that's the omega-3 equivalent of eating one serving of fish every day).† Add some rosemary to the lineup, and those brain-healthy benefits abound.*

Says Lugavere, sprinkle some rosemary on your meals for optimal brain health —and complement your diet with a supplement with rosemary extract to consume more of these powerhouse polyphenols daily.*

† 1 serving (2 gelcaps) of omega-3 potency+ delivers 1,500 mg (1.5 g) of EPA + DHA. That’s equivalent to the omega-3s (EPA + DHA) provided in 1 serving of oily fish (anchovies).If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.