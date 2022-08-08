3 Simple Hacks To Drink More Water (& Get Glowing Hydrated Skin)

3 Supercharged Morning Water Recipes For Better Hydration & Glowing Skin
The morning water ritual has flooded the health TikTok space—despite being a basic human need to, you know, survive, drinking your daily quota has become quite (dare we say?) trendy. Just check out the countless videos depicting a "that girl" morning routine or hydration hacks from a nutrition expert. Our take? You by no means have to decorate your H2O to reap the benefits (just plain ol' water is fine), but if ritualizing your water intake inspires you to reach for another glass, we say go for it.
That morning glass of H2O is downright essential, but warm lemon water can get a little boring after a while. That's why we've put together a list of three supercharged morning water recipes to shake up your a.m. hydration ritual and support healthy, glowing skin. After all, studies have shown internal hydration can affect your skin's moisture levels and dermal thickness. Consider it an extra step in your holistic skin care routine.
1. For those who have the time: 5-ingredient infused water.
If you're looking to kick-start your health in the morning—and you're not afraid of a robust recipe—try adding these five ingredients for glowing skin from the inside out. Here's what TikTok user @glowwithella adds to her glass and why it's helpful:
- Chlorophyll: contains antioxidant properties
- Lemon juice: supports your body's natural detox processes
- Ginger: delivers anti-inflammatory properties and soothes the stomach
- Magnesium drops: help balance blood sugar
- Peppermint spirits: adds natural flavor and aids digestion
2. For all-in-one beauty maintenance: collagen water.
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
Collagen water is trending right now, and for a pretty good reason—high-quality collagen peptides have been shown to support skin hydration, ease the appearance of fine lines, and keep your hair and nails strong.* And while you could purchase a prepackaged bottle every time you're craving some collagen water (and spend a pretty penny doing so), it's oh-so-easy to make your own at home.
Pour yourself a glass of water, then stir in a scoop of collagen powder until it dissolves.
Add a splash of freshly squeezed orange, lemon juice, or cucumber for extra flavor.
Drink up!
Not to mention, mbg's beauty and gut collagen+ comes unflavored, so you can add it to any of your morning water recipes for an extra beauty boost without compromising the taste. Whether you choose to mix it in with lemon and cucumber for a fresh start to your day or add it to a water-based smoothie, this hydration hack will leave your skin looking supple and bright.*
3. For those craving flavor: grapefruit and rosemary water.
If you're one to shy away from smoothies but crave that refreshing burst of fresh fruit, this grapefruit and rosemary water is an easy way to rejuvenate your senses. Not only is its herbaceous blend refreshing but it's also packed with vitamin C, which has tons of benefits for the skin, including regulating collagen synthesis and neutralizing free radicals.* Plus, you can shake it up and try out different fruit and herb combinations to keep your morning hydration interesting.
Here's what we're putting in this flavor powerhouse beverage:
- ½ unpeeled grapefruit, sliced
- 2 to 4 sprigs rosemary
- 3 cups or more of ice, enough to fill a pitcher halfway
- Enough purified water to fill a 2‑quart (½-gallon) pitcher
Here's the full recipe, if you're curious, along with a few other infused waters to try.
The takeaway.
Prioritizing hydration in the morning is important for your skin and overall health, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring. There are many different ways to add key nutrients to your water to make it even more beneficial and shake up your wellness routine, so have fun with it!
