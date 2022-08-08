3 Simple Hacks To Drink More Water (& Get Glowing Hydrated Skin)

Collagen water is trending right now, and for a pretty good reason—high-quality collagen peptides have been shown to support skin hydration, ease the appearance of fine lines, and keep your hair and nails strong.* And while you could purchase a prepackaged bottle every time you're craving some collagen water (and spend a pretty penny doing so), it's oh-so-easy to make your own at home.

Pour yourself a glass of water, then stir in a scoop of collagen powder until it dissolves.

Add a splash of freshly squeezed orange, lemon juice, or cucumber for extra flavor.

Drink up!

Not to mention, mbg's beauty and gut collagen+ comes unflavored, so you can add it to any of your morning water recipes for an extra beauty boost without compromising the taste. Whether you choose to mix it in with lemon and cucumber for a fresh start to your day or add it to a water-based smoothie, this hydration hack will leave your skin looking supple and bright.*