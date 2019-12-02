3 Infused Waters For A Metabolism Boost & Optimal Hydration

Healing foods are a big key to any cleanse, but you know what's just as important? Hydration, hydration, hydration!

If you're not familiar with infused water, it's any water flavored with submerged fruit, vegetables, herbs, and spices. The added ingredients can add a nutritional boost—for instance, revving up your metabolism—but the main beneficial ingredient is water.

There's no end to the flavor combinations you can create when you make infused water. So in addition to trying my recipes, invent your own; it's a great way to use up odds and ends from your fruit bowl and vegetable bin. Here are a few combinations you might want to try: