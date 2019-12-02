mindbodygreen

3 Infused Waters For A Metabolism Boost & Optimal Hydration

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Naturopathic Doctor By Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Naturopathic Doctor
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D. is a weight-loss and natural anti-aging expert, concierge doctor for celebrities, board-certified naturopathic physician and a certified nutrition consultant.
3 Infused Water Recipes to Boost Metabolism and Hydration

December 2, 2019

Healing foods are a big key to any cleanse, but you know what's just as important? Hydration, hydration, hydration!

If you're not familiar with infused water, it's any water flavored with submerged fruit, vegetables, herbs, and spices. The added ingredients can add a nutritional boost—for instance, revving up your metabolism—but the main beneficial ingredient is water.

There's no end to the flavor combinations you can create when you make infused water. So in addition to trying my recipes, invent your own; it's a great way to use up odds and ends from your fruit bowl and vegetable bin. Here are a few combinations you might want to try:

1. Apple Cinnamon Detox Water

Yields 8 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 apple, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 3 cups or more of ice, enough to fill a pitcher halfway
  • Enough purified water to fill a 2‑quart (½-gallon) pitcher

Method:

  1. Place the apple and cinnamon stick in a pitcher and top with the ice (this will keep the fruit submerged).
  2. Fill the pitcher with the purified water. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours so the flavors can meld.
  3. The flavors will continue to develop over time. As you drink the detox water, you can continue to add water to the pitcher until the fruit no longer infuses the water with flavor.
  4. Note: Use a cinnamon stick instead of ground cinnamon, which won't fully dissolve.
2. Strawberry Lemon Basil Detox Water

Yields 8 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup fresh or frozen strawberries
  • ½ lemon, sliced
  • A small handful of basil, 6 to 8 leaves, scrunched in your hand (to release the aromatic oils)
  • 3 cups or more of ice, enough to fill a pitcher halfway
  • Enough purified water to fill a 2‑quart (½-gallon) pitcher
Method:

  1. Place the strawberries, lemon, and basil in a pitcher and top with the ice (this will keep the fruit and basil submerged).
  2. Fill the pitcher with the purified water. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours so the flavors can meld.
  3. The flavors will continue to develop over time. As you drink the detox water, you can continue to add water to the pitcher until the fruit no longer infuses the water with flavor.

3. Grapefruit & Rosemary Detox Water

Yields 8 servings

Ingredients:

  • ½ unpeeled grapefruit, sliced
  • 2 to 4 sprigs rosemary
  • 3 cups or more of ice, enough to fill a pitcher halfway
  • Enough purified water to fill a 2‑quart (½-gallon) pitcher

Method:

  1. Place the grapefruit and rosemary in a pitcher and top with the ice (this will keep the fruit submerged).
  2. Fill the pitcher with the purified water. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours so the flavors can meld.
  3. The flavors will continue to develop over time. As you drink the detox water, you can continue to add water to the pitcher until the fruit no longer infuses the water with flavor.
  4. Note: Rosemary also works well with pears. Swap out the grapefruit for 1 thinly sliced pear (my favorites are red pears).

Excerpt from Dr. Kellyann's Cleanse and Reset. Copyright © 2019 by Kellyann Petrucci. Published by Rodale Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

