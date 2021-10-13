The One Healthy, Warming Ingredient We’re Putting In Nearly Everything

When we ask our experts about their favorite ingredients, it seems like ginger comes up pretty often. "I love fresh, raw ginger for some of the antimicrobial properties," registered dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN said during an appearance on the mindbodygreen podcast—which is part of why she swears by it for helping support immunity.

"Ginger is not just a flavorful addition to your meal; it's been used for thousands of years as a tool for soothing the stomach due to its calming herbal bioactive properties," writes functional medicine practitioner Will Cole IFMCP, DNM, D.C. "In fact, studies have shown ginger's anti-inflammatory actions in the body after just one month of consistent use," he says.

If those two experts perspectives aren't enough, research shows that ginger also boosts digestion, and may be particularly helpful in easing period pain and muscle soreness.