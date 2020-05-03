Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Right now we're seeing everyone baking cookies and sweet treats, but in my opinion, now is not the time to be on the banana bread bandwagon. We should be looking for foods that support immunity, nourish our bodies, and don't spike our blood sugar. If you're craving a starchy food, look to the sweet potato. It's a carbohydrate yes, but it's naturally loaded with vitamins A, B, and C, copper, potassium, and fiber.

I like switching up my sweet potato varieties because they all have slightly different tastes and nutrient profiles. The purple potatoes are higher in antioxidants and vitamin C, while sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene.

Here, five easy and unexpected ways to use sweet potatoes to round out any meal: