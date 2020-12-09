Ribollita is a rustic Italian soup that, like most soups, tastes even better when reheated and served the next day, as the flavors are allowed to develop even more—hence the name ribollita, which means "reboiled."

Traditional ribollita contains Parmesan and chunks of crusty Italian bread, but this cleaner, more modern version skips the cheese and bread in favor of superstars kale and cabbage.