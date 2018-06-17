Oregano Oil: How This Inflammation-Fighting Oil Might Help Soothe Candida

Oregano oil is made from dried, wild oregano plants, perennials native to the Mediterranean. Sorry, spice lovers: Simply eating the plant or drinking it as tea won't unlock its benefits—the real power comes when you distill a lot of it down into an essential oil.

These days, you can find oregano essential oil in softgel capsules and tinctures. Since it has a pungent flavor, I usually recommend that people take it in capsule form as a supplement so it's more palatable. Plus, this way it's easier to monitor dosing. If you're taking it in liquid form, you can either put a few drops of the oil on the tongue to unlock its disease-fighting properties or use it topically with a carrier oil like coconut, jojoba, or almond oil to help soothe skin and prevent adult acne. However, do NOT apply it directly to skin as it may cause irritation. (Be sure to check out this comprehensive guide to choosing effective essential oils before you go out and get it, especially if you plan to ingest it.)

Oregano oil is a potent antioxidant that has been used to treat everything from inflammation to bacterial infections. Studies have even shown it might be effective at helping with upper respiratory tract infection, GI (gastrointestinal) infections, parasites and bacterial overgrowth (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth) or an imbalance of microbiota (dysbiosis), urinary tract infections, skin rashes, as well as numerous yeast infections both topical and internal, such as athlete's foot and vaginal yeast infection. But always talk to your doctor if you think you have an infection or are thinking of using a natural remedy.

The oil comes with its side effects, and some people should steer clear of it. As beneficial as it may be for warding of candida—an overgrowth that can cause infection, digestive problems, and leaky gut—it can also negatively kill off good healthy gut bacteria, increasing your chances of having diarrhea. Extended, long-term use of oregano oil is highly discouraged. Taking oregano oil isn't a good idea if you're pregnant or have an iron deficiency since it can affect iron absorption. Don't start taking the oil without consulting a doctor—especially if you're on any other medication that might affect its absorption. Again, you always want to purchase a high-grade, USDA-certified organic oregano oil.