Lemon-poppy seed muffins are a classic, but even the classics sometime benefit from an update. This recipe, from Keto Friendly Recipes: Bake It Keto by Jennifer Marie Garza, makes them a little better for us. With the clever swap of chia seeds for poppy seeds and the addition of collagen peptides, these keto muffins pack a protein punch.

Collagen peptides are the building blocks of collagen, and is the form of collagen that is accessible for our body to absorb—it's what makes it useful as a supplement. But what are the benefits of a collagen supplement? As we age, our collagen levels naturally decrease. Adding a supplement counteracts this, and helps support healthy skin, hair, and nails, by promoting elasticity and cellular hydration.*