Yes, Keto Toaster Pastries Exist — Here's Exactly How To Make Them

If you're a recent convert to the keto-craze, chances are you probably miss bread. With this breakfast pastry recipe that's 100% keto-approved, you'll be prepared for any weekend brunch opportunity that comes your way. Ingredients like apple cider vinegar help with detoxification, while the blueberry filling is a great way to incorporate antioxidants into your diet and balance blood sugar levels.

The beautiful thing about breakfast pastries is that you can fill them with any flavor of jam you like. Blueberry is a classic, but strawberry comes in at a close second. You can even eat them without the icing for a crunchier, flaky treat, but if you're an icing person, you'll love these as is! They'll smell so heavenly coming out of the oven—we dare you not to eat the entire tray.