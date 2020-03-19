One of the easiest ways to turn social distancing “lemons into lemonade” is to treat yourself to some healthy baking! The result is delicious and in keeping with a more sedentary (temporary!) lifestyle than a traditional goodie made with refined flour and sugar.

Even if you’re an absolute baking newbie, these Double Chocolate Avocado Blender Muffins are easy to master, and you’ll get a sense of some nutritious staple baking ingredients. They taste utterly decadent, but you could absolutely enjoy them for a balanced breakfast or snack. Pro tip: I put them in the oven at 350 for 5 to 10 minutes to reheat, smothered with peanut or almond butter!c