How To Make Your Favorite Green Juice At Home Without A Juicer
If you're a green juice fan, you know that the veggie-packed beverage can be a nutrient-rich and hydrating addition to your morning meal or afternoon snack. You also know that if you grab one at your favorite juice shop regularly it can get a little, well, pricey. But what if you could make one at home that's even more nutritious? And without a juicer?
Good news: You can create a veggie-packed green juice with only two ingredients and no fancy kitchen equipment.
How to make 2-ingredient green juice.
To make a nutritious and tasty green juice without a juicer, all you need is an organic greens powder and water. For a creamier beverage, try it with coconut, almond, or oat milk.
We recommend grabbing a protein shaker to mix your drink most effectively, but any container with a lid will work (Mason jar, water bottle, etc.). You can also throw it in a blender or mixer for a few pulses until combined.
Ingredients
- 8 oz. water (you can also use coconut water, coconut milk, almond milk, or oat milk)
- 1 tsp. greens powder (or up to 1 Tbsp., according to taste).
Method
- Pour cold liquid in a cup with a lid.
- Scoop in 1 teaspoon of greens powder.
- Close the lid and shake the container until well mixed.
What are the benefits of this green juice?
organic veggies+
Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to support healthy immune function.*
With only three steps and two ingredients, this beverage is ideal for anyone looking for a quick and simple, yet nutrient-dense, drink. When shopping for a greens powder, look for dark leafy greens such as broccoli and spinach, as well as hard-to-find sea vegetables, like in mbg's organic veggies+ powder.
The organic veggies+ powder also contains vegan digestive enzymes, prebiotic fiber, and probiotic bacteria, which help support healthy digestion.* Unlike some premade juices, this one is low in sugar (only 2 g per serving, which comes naturally from the fruits and vegetables in the blend), but don't let the lack of sweetener fool you: This powder actually tastes delicious.
Bottom line.
No matter how you make it, this two-ingredient juice is super convenient—especially if you're craving more greens in your life but don't want to bother with cooking them. So, if your wallet needs a break from your daily green juice habit, don't quit cold turkey! Instead, make your own version at home—no juicer required.