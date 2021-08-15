If you're a green juice fan, you know that the veggie-packed beverage can be a nutrient-rich and hydrating addition to your morning meal or afternoon snack. You also know that if you grab one at your favorite juice shop regularly it can get a little, well, pricey. But what if you could make one at home that's even more nutritious? And without a juicer?

Good news: You can create a veggie-packed green juice with only two ingredients and no fancy kitchen equipment.