mindbodygreen

Recipes
How To Make Your Favorite Green Juice At Home Without A Juicer
|
Expert Reviewed How To Make Your Favorite Green Juice At Home Without A Juicer

How To Make Your Favorite Green Juice At Home Without A Juicer

Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor By Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Woman Holding Two Glasses of Green Juice/Smoothies

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

August 15, 2021 — 10:02 AM

If you're a green juice fan, you know that the veggie-packed beverage can be a nutrient-rich and hydrating addition to your morning meal or afternoon snack. You also know that if you grab one at your favorite juice shop regularly it can get a little, well, pricey. But what if you could make one at home that's even more nutritious? And without a juicer?

Good news: You can create a veggie-packed green juice with only two ingredients and no fancy kitchen equipment. 

How to make 2-ingredient green juice. 

To make a nutritious and tasty green juice without a juicer, all you need is an organic greens powder and water. For a creamier beverage, try it with coconut, almond, or oat milk

We recommend grabbing a protein shaker to mix your drink most effectively, but any container with a lid will work (Mason jar, water bottle, etc.). You can also throw it in a blender or mixer for a few pulses until combined.

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. water (you can also use coconut water, coconut milk, almond milk, or oat milk)
  • 1 tsp. greens powder (or up to 1 Tbsp., according to taste).

Method

  1. Pour cold liquid in a cup with a lid.
  2. Scoop in 1 teaspoon of greens powder.
  3. Close the lid and shake the container until well mixed.
Advertisement

What are the benefits of this green juice?

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to support healthy immune function.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
organic veggies+

With only three steps and two ingredients, this beverage is ideal for anyone looking for a quick and simple, yet nutrient-dense, drink. When shopping for a greens powder, look for dark leafy greens such as broccoli and spinach, as well as hard-to-find sea vegetables, like in mbg's organic veggies+ powder.

The organic veggies+ powder also contains vegan digestive enzymes, prebiotic fiber, and probiotic bacteria, which help support healthy digestion.* Unlike some premade juices, this one is low in sugar (only 2 g per serving, which comes naturally from the fruits and vegetables in the blend), but don't let the lack of sweetener fool you: This powder actually tastes delicious.

Bottom line.

No matter how you make it, this two-ingredient juice is super convenient—especially if you're craving more greens in your life but don't want to bother with cooking them. So, if your wallet needs a break from your daily green juice habit, don't quit cold turkey! Instead, make your own version at home—no juicer required.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From An mbg Functional Nutrition Coach

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From An mbg Functional Nutrition Coach
Functional Food

I'm A Health Editor & This Supplement Is Essential In My Well-Being Routine

Kristine Thomason
I'm A Health Editor & This Supplement Is Essential In My Well-Being Routine
Integrative Health

Can Napping Actually Make Up For Bad Sleep? Researchers Investigate

Eliza Sullivan
Can Napping Actually Make Up For Bad Sleep? Researchers Investigate
Functional Food

I Study Multiple Sclerosis & This Is The Diet I Recommend For Quality Of Life

Terry Wahls, M.D.
I Study Multiple Sclerosis & This Is The Diet I Recommend For Quality Of Life
Integrative Health

This Study Just Busted The Biggest Myth About MCT Oil & Your Cholesterol Levels

Jamie Schneider
This Study Just Busted The Biggest Myth About MCT Oil & Your Cholesterol Levels
Beauty

You Won't Believe How Soft Your Lips Are After Following These Tips

Jamie Schneider
You Won't Believe How Soft Your Lips Are After Following These Tips
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

How To Do The World's Greatest Stretch (Yes, That's Really What It's Called)

Sarah Regan
How To Do The World's Greatest Stretch (Yes, That's Really What It's Called)
Parenting

Is Your Kid Struggling In The Back-To-School Adjustment? What The Experts Say

Alexandra Engler
Is Your Kid Struggling In The Back-To-School Adjustment? What The Experts Say
Love

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud

Deborah J. Fox, MSW
What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud
Spirituality

Astrologers Illuminate Why This Could Be A Week Of Game-Changing Firsts

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Illuminate Why This Could Be A Week Of Game-Changing Firsts
Beauty

I Love Each Of These 15 Skin-Plumping, Smoothing Creams & I've Tried A Loot

Alexandra Engler
I Love Each Of These 15 Skin-Plumping, Smoothing Creams & I've Tried A Loot
Beauty

Add This 60-Second Trick To Your Morning Routine For A Lifted, Toned Face

Jamie Schneider
Add This 60-Second Trick To Your Morning Routine For A Lifted, Toned Face
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/2-ingredient-green-juice-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!