The 2025 Longevity Gift Guide: Science-Backed Picks That Actually Work

Author:
Braelyn Wood
November 19, 2025
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
For the longevity expert
For the health-obsessed friend
For the biohacker
For the science enthusiast
For the gadget obsessed
Image by mbg creative / mindbodygreen

This year’s longevity gifts are smarter, more measurable, and rooted in real results. Each pick blends science and sensibility: tools that optimize sleep, recovery, and cellular health, alongside rituals that support long-term vitality.

From infrared saunas to smart water purifiers, our 2025 lineup celebrates every kind of longevity lover. Whether they’re a data-obsessed biohacker or a wellness gadget veteran, there’s something here to make daily health feel intentional and effortless.

For the longevity expert who plans to live to 120

BON CHARGE Red Light Therapy Blanket

$1,999
Forget standing in front of panels—this is red light therapy, reimagined. Wrap your entire body in lab-grade wavelengths that accelerate recovery, boost mitochondrial function, and enhance cellular energy production. Toggle between standard or pulsed mode, or unzip for partner sessions. It’s Low EMF with zero awkward positioning: just plug in, lie down, and let full-body coverage do the work.
Bon Charge Red Light Therapy Blanket with lights on

Sans Water Purifier

$400
Reverse osmosis is often considered the gold standard of water filtration—and this advanced system brings it to your countertop. The Sans Water Purifier removes PFAS, microplastics, heavy metals, and chlorine to deliver ultra-pure, crisp water.
A sleek, counter-top water purifier in a kitchen setting, emphasizing ultra-pure water free from contaminants for cellular health.

Function Health Membership

$365/year
Function tests 100+ biomarkers—from hormones to inflammation—and turns results into actionable guidance. Perfect for anyone optimizing aging with science-backed insights, helping them make data-driven health decisions that last a lifetime.
Functional Health Membership

Uplift Ergonomic Kneeling Chair

$119
Designed to align posture, engage the core, and ease lower-back strain, this chair supports healthier sitting during long work sessions. A smart, practical gift for someone who wants to protect their joints and spine for decades.
Uplift Ergonomic Kneeling Chair promoting core engagement, optimal posture, and lower-back strain relief for long-term spinal health.

Galleri Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test

$949
For the friend who sees prevention as power, this blood test screens for multiple cancers at once. It adds cutting-edge early detection to their longevity stack, combining insight, peace of mind, and proactive health care in one gift.
Galleri Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test kit with collection vials, representing proactive health and screening for multiple cancers.

For the health-obsessed friend who loves explaining tech

Bon Charge PEMF Sauna Dome

$3349
Meet the ultimate three-in-one longevity tool. It streamlines infrared sauna, PEMF therapy, and red light into a single set-up—so they can support detoxification, muscle relaxation, and cellular rejuvenation in less than 30 minutes per day. Whether they want to sweat it out or take part in a grounding session that boosts focus, it’s sure to become a daily ritual.
bon charge infrared pemf sauna dome

Withings U-Scan NutriO

$299
This sleek device analyzes urine biomarkers at home—hydration, nutrient levels, and metabolic data—turning routine moments into actionable insights. Ideal for the friend who wants a mini lab in their bathroom and loves explaining the science behind it.
Withings U-Scan NutriO, a sleek at-home urine analyzer providing real-time data on hydration, nutrients, and metabolic health.

Samphire Neuro Lutea

$589
Based on a popular device from Europe, this well-being wearable launched earlier this year as the ultimate drug-free solution to support female bodies during their menstrual cycle. It uses non-invasive neurostimulation to promote focus, mood, and resilience through low-frequency signaling—taking just 20 minutes per day.
Samphire Neuro Lutea, a non-invasive wearable using low-frequency signaling to enhance focus, mood, and nervous system resilience.

Conneqt Health Baseline Panel

$349
A comprehensive at-home testing platform measuring cardiovascular, metabolic, and longevity markers. This kit delivers personalized results, making it the perfect gift for someone who tracks trends before they hit mainstream wellness.
The at-home testing kit components laid out.

Incora Health Metabolic Patch

$299
A sleek biosensor patch that tracks glucose, recovery, and stress in real time. Perfect for someone who treats their body as a personal experiment, helping them understand the impact of every lifestyle choice.
Incora Health Metabolic Patch, a sleek biosensor for real-time tracking of glucose, recovery, and stress levels for personalized health experimentation.

Teal Wand

$99
Skip the speculum and take control of cervical cancer screening — on your own terms. The Teal Wand is FDA‑authorized for at-home self-collection of vaginal samples, tested with the same high-risk HPV test used in clinics. It’s designed for comfort, privacy, and accuracy, with virtual provider support and results returned right in your Teal portal.
Handheld Teal Wand microcurrent device designed to stimulate the vagus nerve, supporting deep stress reduction and nervous system calm.

For the biohacker who lives by their circadian rhythm

BON CHARGE Blue Light Blocking Glasses

$130
Discover the secret weapon for deep, restorative sleep. These optics lab-made glasses block 100% of melatonin-disrupting light between 400 to 550nm—the exact frequencies science says matter most. Just wear 2 to 3 hours before bed to help regulate circadian rhythm and wake up feeling refreshed. Available in non-prescription, prescription, or readers.
Bon Charge Blue Light Glasses

Blueair Mini Air Purifier

$150
Quiet and effective, this purifier removes ultrafine particles, allergens, and pollutants—supporting lung health and better sleep. A must-have for anyone optimizing their circadian environment, it also works as a sunlight alarm clock to gradually wake you up from a deep snooze.
Blueair Mini Air Purifier silently removing ultrafine particles and pollutants to create a clean, optimal circadian environment for better sleep and lung health.

Eight Sleep The Pillow Cover

$949
This much-anticipated addition to the Eight Sleep System repurposes the brand's water cooling and heating system to a smart pillow cover. You'll still get the same perks—fewer night sweats and improved sleep quality—at a fraction of the price.
Eight Sleep The Pillow Cover, a temperature-responsive layer that actively cools or warms the head to regulate body temperature for circadian-aligned sleep.

WHOOP Membership

$359/year
Whoop Life—the highest tier membership—unlocks next-level health tracking: continuously monitor VO₂ max, heart‑rate zones, and recovery, plus take on-demand ECG readings to screen for AFib and irregular rhythm. You can even estimate blood pressure to stay on top of cardiovascular health—a must for women.
WHOOP strap providing 24/7 personalized data on sleep, recovery, and daily strain for performance and wellness fine-tuning.

One Skin Nightly Rewind

$149
Support skin at the cellular level with One Skin. The brand's patented peptide, OS‑01, helps clear out senescent (“zombie”) skin cells, boosting collagen and hyaluronic acid for firmer, more resilient skin. It's the key ingredients in this night-time set, which includes a rich face cream, lip mask, and a cooling stainless-steel gua sha.
One Skin Nightly Set

For the science enthusiast who won’t stop quoting Andrew Huberman

mbg Clean Coffee+

$18
This antioxidant-rich, mold-tested coffee aligns with the kind of morning protocol Andrew Huberman would approve of: clean caffeine for sharper focus, chlorogenic acids to support metabolic health, and zero toxins that could blunt energy or cognition. Perfect for the friend who treats their morning brew like a science-backed performance tool.
The mbg Clean Coffee+ packaging, highlighting its position as an antioxidant-rich, mold-tested blend for metabolic health and clean energy.

Ultrahuman Home Hub

$499
Ever wondered how a home environment impacts your health? This integrated system tracks air quality, noise, temperature, humidity, and light exposure without screens. It then creates a Room Score, which can be used to optimize your space to create a healthier environment.
Ultrahuman Home Hub, an integrated system delivering actionable insights on sleep, metabolism, and recovery for advanced self-optimization.

Hugger Mugger Yoga Bolster

$69
Help them channel their inner Huberman for a nightly session of yoga nidra. This guided meditation practice promotes deep relaxation—and a bolster is key to making the most of this nervous-system regulation. Our top pick is Hugger Mugger; it's made in the USA with a 100% cotton exterior.
Hugger Mugger Yoga Bolster, a supportive prop for breathwork, stretching, and NSDR practices to prioritize nervous-system down-regulation and longevity.

Pod Company Universal Chiller

$599
Instantly converts any tub into an ice bath for cold exposure, hormesis, and resilience training. Compact, accessible, and perfect for friends who integrate cutting-edge biohacks into daily routines.
Pod Company Universal Chiller instantly converting any tub into an ice bath for convenient, cold exposure and resilience training (hormesis).

For the woman who has tried every wellness gadget

Unbreakable by Vonda Wright

$17
Meet the science-backed guide to aging with strength, mobility, and mindset. Practical, empowering, and evidence-driven, it’s ideal for the friend who’s cycled through every gadget and now wants wisdom to elevate her longevity approach.
Unbreakable by Vonda Wright, a science-backed guide to elevating your longevity approach through strength, mobility, and an empowered mindset.

Badesofa Saunasofa

$299
Make every sauna session more comfortable with this heat-resistant pillow and padded mat set, crafted from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton. Designed for infrared and traditional saunas, it’s available in three lengths to fit any bench. We love that it's easy to clean and comes with a carrying strap.
Badesofa Saunasofa, a cozy and portable seat-sauna hybrid delivering gentle heat therapy for circulation, relaxation, and a spa-like wellness ritual.

Inito Fertility & Hormone Monitor

$249
If your friend is obsessed with health tech, this hormone monitor will help them take actionable insights to the next level. It measures LH, FSH, progesterone, and estrogen with lab-level accuracy to create personalized hormone trends.
Clinical-grade Inito Fertility & Hormone Monitor providing precise, at-home analysis of LH, FSH, progesterone, and estrogen for actionable reproductive health insights.