The 2025 Longevity Gift Guide: Science-Backed Picks That Actually Work
This year’s longevity gifts are smarter, more measurable, and rooted in real results. Each pick blends science and sensibility: tools that optimize sleep, recovery, and cellular health, alongside rituals that support long-term vitality.
From infrared saunas to smart water purifiers, our 2025 lineup celebrates every kind of longevity lover. Whether they’re a data-obsessed biohacker or a wellness gadget veteran, there’s something here to make daily health feel intentional and effortless.
For the longevity expert who plans to live to 120
BON CHARGE Red Light Therapy Blanket
Sans Water Purifier
Function Health Membership
Uplift Ergonomic Kneeling Chair
For the health-obsessed friend who loves explaining tech
Bon Charge PEMF Sauna Dome
Withings U-Scan NutriO
Samphire Neuro Lutea
Conneqt Health Baseline Panel
Incora Health Metabolic Patch
Teal Wand
For the biohacker who lives by their circadian rhythm
BON CHARGE Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Blueair Mini Air Purifier
Eight Sleep The Pillow Cover
WHOOP Membership
One Skin Nightly Rewind
For the science enthusiast who won’t stop quoting Andrew Huberman
mbg Clean Coffee+
Ultrahuman Home Hub
Hugger Mugger Yoga Bolster
For the woman who has tried every wellness gadget
Unbreakable by Vonda Wright
Badesofa Saunasofa