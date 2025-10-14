Yes, You Can Test Your Vaginal Microbiome — Here's What I Discovered
I consider myself a lowkey biohacker; I religiously track my steps, my sleep, my menstrual cycle, you name it. I’m constantly checking my heart rate and HRV, and I’m always looking for proactive ways to optimize all aspects of my health and longevity. And yet, my vaginal health is something I really only get a glimpse into at bi-annual trips to the gynecologist.
Women have historically been left out of medical research, so it’s no wonder there’s not much of a spotlight on the importance of vaginal health for not only your overall health, but for your fertility as well.
That’s why I jumped at the chance to try Evvy’s at-home Vaginal Microbiome Test. With just one quick swab, Evvy offers a detailed look at the health of your vaginal microbiome.
As a 36-year-old female who does want to have kids in the near future, I was particularly interested in learning about the connection between the vaginal microbiome and fertility—and I was eager to find out how Evvy’s probiotic could help support my health and help set me up for success on the fertility front.
Keep reading to find out what I learned from my results, plus my review of Evvy’s Complete Women’s Probiotic after two full weeks of testing.
Wait, what’s the vaginal microbiome?
Before we dive into my experience with Evvy, let’s discuss the vaginal microbiome. Similar to the gut microbiome, the vaginal microbiome is made up of a dynamic community of microorganisms—mainly bacteria—but in the vaginal tract.
Research shows that the balance of these microorganisms plays a role in women's reproductive health, immune function1, hormonal regulation, and overall well-being.
A key difference between the gut microbiome and the vaginal microbiome is that the vaginal microbiome has a much lower diversity of microbial species. This, combined with the ongoing changes throughout the monthly cycle and shifts that happen in response to sexual activity and lifestyle factors, makes the balance of the vaginal microbiome very delicate.
A few signs your vaginal microbiome might not be balanced include:
- Abnormal discharge (e.g. sudden changes in color, consistency, or odor)
- Itching or discomfort
- Irregular menstrual cycle
- Aches or discomfort during intercourse
An imbalance in the vaginal microbiome has been linked with various health issues, but is often difficult to pinpoint with symptoms. That’s where Evvy comes in.
What is Evvy?
Evvy is a women’s health company designed to give women a more complete understanding of their vaginal health. Along with the at-home Vaginal Microbiome Test, the brand also offers daily probiotic supplements as well as clinical care and relief products, such as Anti-Itch Vulva Cream, Soothing Vulva Cream, and vaginal suppositories for dryness and odor.
For this review, I tested the Vaginal Microbiome Test and the Complete Women’s Probiotics. The Vaginal Microbiome Test uses advanced sequencing to analyze over 700 microbes, and the Complete Women’s Probiotic is formulated to help keep those microbes in balance.*
Evvy’s goal is to give a window into a part of your health that can often be a mystery, and to help you take proactive steps to improve it. In other words, it’s exactly what I’ve been looking for.
My experience testing the Evvy Women’s Complete Probiotic
I started taking the Evvy Complete Women’s Probiotic as soon as I received my test kit. Although I wasn’t sure what my results would be, I was still eager to make sure I was supporting the balance of my vaginal microbiome.*
Evvy’s probiotic is designed to be taken daily and formulated to support vaginal, gut, and urinary health all at once.* It has probiotic strains such as Lactobacillus crispatus, L. rhamnosus, and L. gasseri, which are also some of the same protective bacteria Evvy looks for in its test results.
I like knowing that Evvy’s probiotic is grounded in science, with ingredients that have been linked with a healthy vaginal microbiome. Evvy says its probiotic can also help reduce bloating and support a healthy vaginal environment.* I wasn’t experiencing any of these symptoms, but it’s great to know that I’m taking extra (research-backed!) strides to minimize the likelihood of them.*
I thought of this in the same way as I do with my daily probiotic for my gut: Even if you feel healthy, your microbiome is delicate. The vaginal microbiome, in particular, can be impacted by factors like stress, sexual activity, and where you’re at in your menstrual cycle. Evvy’s probiotic helped me feel like I was in the driver’s seat of my health.
How I tested the Evvy Vaginal Microbiome Test
As a byproduct of my role as a wellness editor, I’ve tried a lot of at-home tests—and they’re not always so straightforward. Evvy’s at-home test was refreshingly simple.
After you order your kit online, you’ll receive a sleek, discreet package in the mail with everything you’ll need to take your sample from home. The kit includes a self-swab, along with a test tube and instructions.
First things first: You have to scan a QR code to activate your test and fill out a few brief health forms. Once this is done, you’ll be prompted to collect your sample.
I have to admit I was a bit squeamish about inserting the swab, but it was quick and painless. After collecting the sample, you’ll put everything back in the package it arrived in, which is already marked with a return label.
A word of warning: Make sure you check off that you’ve completed your sample. I forgot to check this box on the registration form and I received an email a week later to ask why I hadn’t completed my test yet. I’m not sure if this delayed my results, but just something to be aware of!
After you mail back your results, you will receive an email once they are received by the lab. You’ll then receive another update when your test results are almost ready, and a third email when your results are available to view.
My results came back completely normal, which gave me great peace of mind. I always feel nervous opening up results from at-home tests, but I knew no matter what I found Evvy would have resources for me to navigate any abnormalities.
The results were incredibly easy to interpret, with helpful insights and explainers throughout. I especially loved that Evvy flagged how certain biomarkers correlate with fertility. You can even filter your results by common conditions research has associated the different biomarkers with.
If your results do contain any abnormalities, Evvy will provide recommendations for lifestyle adjustments and science-backed products to try or medications to ask your doctor about. The brand also offers a free one-on-one session with one of its health coaches if you’d like to discuss your results further.
Although I did not have any red flags in my results, I still plan on continuing to take Evvy Complete Women’s Probiotic—because, again, it’s all about the peace of mind of knowing I’m being proactive about supporting my vaginal health and fertility.
A quick summary:
Price: $159 per test; membership options available for $129 per test
Turnaround time: About 7 to 10 business days
Test type: At-home vaginal swab kit
Technology: Metagenomic sequencing to analyze 700+ bacteria, fungi, and viruses in the vaginal microbiome
Results: Digital dashboard with a detailed microbial profile, health insights, and science-backed recommendations
What I love about Evvy
To state the obvious: I love what Evvy is doing as a brand to help close the gender health gap and give women more insight into such an important aspect of their health.
I was very impressed by the level of detail of the test results I received—especially considering how quick and simple the test was to take—and how easy they were to interpret. As I said, I'm a huge fan of the way Evvy outlines how certain microbiome markers are connected with fertility outcomes.
I appreciate that Evvy doesn’t just tell you if something about your results looks “normal” or “abnormal,” it gives you a full picture and context about why it matters.
I found the Evvy dashboard to be very user-friendly, too. I’m a big fan of brands that can make scientific data feel clear and digestible, and Evvy hit the mark. If I had had any abnormal results, I’m confident that Evvy would have given me actionable insights that I could bring into my doctor.
Overall, Evvy helped me feel empowered and at ease, rather than overwhelmed and stressed. I’d also be remiss not to mention what I love about the probiotics: the serving size is only one capsule, they’re easy on the stomach (no issues!), and they’re backed by science.
What I’d change about Evvy
The only drawback is the price, which I know may put Evvy out of reach for some. At the time of writing, the standard test costs around $129, with membership options for those who want to test more regularly and track their progress.
For those who can afford it, I truly believe Evvy is worth the investment for the insights and peace of mind it offers.
I’ll also mention, at $44 with a monthly subscription, the probiotics are in line or below other supplements of their quality.
- At-home test takes less than five minutes to complete
- Probiotic formulated specifically for women to support vaginal, urinary, and gut health*
- Science-backed formulas
- Incredibly comprehensive results that are easy to interpret
- Results are processed in a CLIA, CLEP, and CAP certified lab and reviewed by physicians
- My results took closer to two weeks to receive
Who should try Evvy
Evvy’s probiotics and at-home vaginal microbiome test are a solid option for anyone who is looking to proactively support and understand their vaginal health. Whether you’re dealing with recurring symptoms, planning a pregnancy, or simply curious about your vaginal health, it’s a great proactive tool for all women.
- Those with recurrent vaginal symptoms or unexplained issues
- People preparing for pregnancy or fertility treatments
- Anyone who wants a proactive, research-backed look at their vaginal health
The takeaway
Testing Evvy’s Vaginal Microbiome Test and Women’s Complete Probiotics felt like finding the missing piece to the puzzle of my health and longevity. The test gave me detailed insights into my vaginal health, and the probiotics give me peace of mind that I’m proactively supporting my long term health every day—and I strongly recommend it to anyone who, like me, wants to be proactive about their vaginal health and/or fertility.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.