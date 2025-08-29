Adding This Tonic To My Morning Supports Better Sleep, Digestion, & Muscle Recovery
Most Americans know they're not consuming enough vitamin D, iron, fiber—but those aren't the only nutrients we're failing to consume. At least 43% of Americans don't get enough magnesium from their diet despite the mineral's crucial role in our body.
Magnesium plays a role in over 300 enzymatic reactions1 in the body, ranging from nerve function and DNA synthesis to bone health and muscle recovery.* And while magnesium is found in leafy greens, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains, it's all too common that most of us are simply not consuming enough.
That's why I recently added Zuma Nutrition's Ionic Magnesium Chloride Tonic to my well-being routine. This tonic kickstarts my morning with 133 mg of bioavailable magnesium, along with trace minerals, to encourage stress balance, relaxation, and healthy nerve function.* Here's why I've become obsessed with this best-selling formula.
Why our bodies need magnesium
Our bodies do not create magnesium. Instead it needs to be consumed through food or supplementation with magnesium needs2 varying by age. Adult men should aim for at least 400 milligrams, while females should aim for 310 milligrams (or 360 milligrams if pregnant).
And while plenty of foods contain magnesium—such as chickpeas, kale, and soybeans—the mineral has low bioavailability (hence the struggle for many Americans to get enough). When supplementing magnesium, it must be paired with another compound to help your body absorb the mineral.
That's why you'll find different forms of magnesium on the market. Magnesium chloride (what's in this tonic!) is considered one of the best options for replenishing mineral levels. It not only easily dissolves in water, but this format is often easier on your stomach than other versions, such as magnesium citrate.
What's more, chloride is an essential electrolyte that supports hydration and stomach acid production.* This means taking Zuma Nutrition's Ionic Magnesium Tonic gives you an added perk over other forms of mangnesum.
What's in Zuma's Ionic Magnesium Tonic
Choosing the right magnesium supplement for your body is often easier said than done. While magnesium glycinate is known for its sleep-supporting properties, magnesium citrate tends to be one of the most common forms used in supplements due to its bioavailability3.*
Opting for magnesium chloride also offers unique perks. Magnesium chloride is easily absorbed1 in the digestive tract because it exists in an ionic state—already dissolved, making it more readily available for use by the body compared to forms like magnesium oxide or carbonate.* When sourced from deep sea deposits, magnesium chloride also deliver beneficial trace minerals to your body.
Research shows that taking magnesium can support a healthy blood pressure4 and encourage bone longevity5 when paired with vitamin D. What's more, it promotes digestive health by helping your intestines hold onto water.*
Other perks of Zuma Nutrition's take:
- Clean sourcing: The magnesium comes from ancient ocean deposits and is free of pesticides, synthetics, and fillers.
- Trace minerals included: Beyond magnesium, you’re also getting 70+ naturally occurring minerals for tissue and bone wellness.*
- Lab-tested & GMP-made: Transparency matters, and Zuma provides third-party testing to back it up.
- Antioxidant boost: The tonic also has organic lavender and rosemary for an extra boost of antioxidants to encourage nutrient uptake.*
My experience with Zuma's Ionic Magnesium Chloride Tonic
Adding Zuma Nutrition's Ionic Magnesium Chloride Tonic to my morning routine was a no-brainer. While I've taken magnesium capsules in the past, I found that I liked the routine of the tonic. Made with wildcrafted and organic ingredients—including magnesium chloride and artesian spring water—this salty tonic easily dissolves under the tongue and leaves behind the fresh taste of rosemary. (Pro tip: Herbal teas and electrolyte drinks work well with the salty flavor.)
I started taking the formula about a month ago, and I was shocked when I fell asleep faster that night. While magnesium chloride doesn't necessarily promote sleep, it does encourage muscle relaxation and stress balance.* Instead of wandering thoughts and tense shoulders, I found my body was practically melting into my bed at the end of a long workday.* What's more, my sleep score finally rebounded over 90 again after a long streak in the high 80s.*
Since then, I've been paying close attention to my recovery. I've recently gotten back into Pilates as part of an at-home product test. I was shocked by how quickly my muscles recovered—and I think this tonic played a special role in promoting muscle health.*
The takeaway
For anyone looking for a liquid magnesium option that’s high-quality and easy to integrate into a daily routine, then you can't beat Zuma Nutrition's Ionic Magnesium Chloride Tonic. Made with wildcrafted and organic ingredients, the salty tonic combines magnesium chloride, trace minerals, and organic herbs to encourage healthy blood sugar levels, easier recovery, better sleep, and optimal sleep balance.* And in my experience, your body (and mind!) will notice the difference with this tonic in your routine.
5 Sources
- https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Magnesium-HealthProfessional/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK109816/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32162607/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0002916522026016?via%3Dihub
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0960076018307362?via%3Dihub