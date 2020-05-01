The mineral “is involved in over 300 reactions in the body,” explains Sonya Angelone, R.D., a spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Magnesium can help with your body’s nerve and muscle function, management of your blood sugar, and relax your smooth muscles, among other things, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). “Magnesium also is important for bone health, is needed for DNA and RNA synthesis, is key for heart health, and may reduce the risk of stroke,” Angelone says.

Magnesium even helps maintain blood pressure and is “essential” for heart rhythm, says Gina Keatley, a C.D.N. practicing in New York City. “You cannot live without it,” she adds.

But despite how important magnesium is, plenty of people don’t get enough. An analysis of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) found that 48% of Americans don’t get the magnesium from food and drinks than they should. (For adult women, that’s anywhere from 310 to 360 milligrams a day; for men, it’s 400 to 420 milligrams daily.) Signs of a magnesium deficiency include fatigue, chronic inflammation, and migraines—just to name a few. So, that’s where supplements come in.

Clearly magnesium is vital but, with many different types to choose from, what's the best magnesium supplement for your needs? Here’s what you need to know about the different types of magnesium, and what they’re used for.