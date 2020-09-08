mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
The Most Bioavailable Forms Of Magnesium + What Each One Is Used For
|
Medically Reviewed The Most Bioavailable Forms Of Magnesium + What Each One Is Used For

The Most Bioavailable Forms Of Magnesium + What Each One Is Used For

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.
The Most Bioavailable Forms Of Magnesium, Ranked

Image by MaaHoo Studio / Stocksy

September 8, 2020 — 9:04 AM

Magnesium is an essential mineral that helps keep hundreds of body processes humming along.* Maintaining adequate magnesium levels can also help protect us from heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and migraines, according to the NIH.*

The mineral is present in foods such as leafy greens, avocado, and dark chocolate. However, a National Health and Nutrition Examination survey found that 48% of Americans weren't getting enough of it in their diets between 2013 and 2016. Enter: magnesium supplements, of which there are many forms.

When it comes to magnesium supplements, bioavailability is important.

Every time you take a supplement, some of it gets lost in the body before it gets a chance to do its job. The percentage of supplement that actually makes it into the bloodstream after processing is known as its bioavailability. The higher a supplement's bioavailability, the more effectively it can deliver the intended health benefits.

On its own, magnesium has very low bioavailability. To be turned into a supplement, the mineral is paired with another organic compound that makes it easier for the body to absorb. The resulting combination is either organic, in this case meaning it dissolves well in liquid, or inorganic, meaning it doesn't. Organic forms of magnesium tend to be more easily absorbed and therefore more bioavailable.

Inorganic and less absorbable magnesium combinations, such as magnesium carbonate, magnesium chloride, magnesium gluconate, and magnesium oxide, tend to come with certain side effects. "It forms these clusters of water," functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., explains in an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, "and that basically hurries things along in the gut, shall we say."

Yep, loose stools, diarrhea, and abdominal cramping can occur when you take certain kinds of magnesium or when you consume the mineral in high doses. (The recommended cap on magnesium supplementation is 350 milligrams daily for adults.)

Advertisement

The most bioavailable forms of magnesium.

The other organic compound you'll find in a magnesium supplement pairing usually comes with a benefit of its own. This means that choosing the right supplement for you is largely a matter of needs and preference. Here's a rundown of some of the most bioavailable forms of magnesium supplements and what they do.

4. Magnesium L-threonate

This bioavailable form of magnesium is easily absorbed by the body. It has been shown to have neuroprotective qualities in preliminary animal studies, but it's the least researched form of magnesium on the list.

Advertisement

3. Magnesium malate

Magnesium malate, which combines magnesium with malic acid, is relatively easy to digest and it seems to stick around in the body longer than other forms of magnesium. It's often taken to ease muscle cramps or treat specific muscle issues like fibromyalgia.

2. Magnesium citrate

Magnesium citrate is widely considered one of the most bioavailable forms of magnesium, and it's a laxative that is usually used to treat constipation.

Advertisement

1. Magnesium glycinate

Finally, you have magnesium glycinate, which is a bioavailable form of magnesium that's used to promote sleep.*

magnesium+

magnesium+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about, featuring magnesium glycinate.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
magnesium+

"We've been using magnesium to help people sleep forever. And it makes sense," Rountree said on the podcast. "It's a natural muscle relaxant, so it helps the whole body calm down.* It lowers blood pressure.* So it does basically all the things that you want to do to get the body ready for sleep and to help maintain sleep.*" The glycine it's paired with is also thought to promote sleep quality.*

This is the form of magnesium that mindbodygreen chose to make its first sleep supplement, magnesium+.* The mineral is paired with PharmaGABA, a natural sleep enhancer, and jujube, a fruit used in traditional Chinese medicine for calming and sedation, for a formula that can help people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling restored.* And the glycinate's bioavailability means that these benefits won't be lost on you.*

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

From Gummies To Oils, Here Are The Pros & Cons Of The 6 Most Popular CBD Forms

Emma Loewe
From Gummies To Oils, Here Are The Pros & Cons Of The 6 Most Popular CBD Forms
Integrative Health

The Ins & Outs Of The Airy Vata Dosha, According To Ayurveda

Jessica Timmons
The Ins & Outs Of The Airy Vata Dosha, According To Ayurveda
Beauty

The Best Way To Style Your Hair As You Sleep? It May Surprise You

Alexandra Engler
The Best Way To Style Your Hair As You Sleep? It May Surprise You
Beauty

Deodorant Rash: 3 Reasons Your Stick Is Messing With Your Pits

Alexandra Engler
Deodorant Rash: 3 Reasons Your Stick Is Messing With Your Pits
Mental Health

Experiencing First-Time Mental Health Issues? A Neuroscientist Explains Why

Daniel Amen, M.D.
Experiencing First-Time Mental Health Issues? A Neuroscientist Explains Why
Integrative Health

A Fertility Scientist On Why Sperm Count & Quality Are Declining + What To Do

Cleopatra Kamperveen, Ph.D.
A Fertility Scientist On Why Sperm Count & Quality Are Declining + What To Do
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

5 Way To Deal With A Partner Who's Giving You Mixed Messages

Nancy L. Johnston, M.S., LPC, LSATP, MAC
5 Way To Deal With A Partner Who's Giving You Mixed Messages
Recipes

The Unlikely Spicy Ingredient That Kicks This Green Smoothie Up A Notch

Eliza Sullivan
The Unlikely Spicy Ingredient That Kicks This Green Smoothie Up A Notch
Personal Growth

The Secret To Starting A New Habit That Sticks, From A Neuroscientist

Eliza Sullivan
The Secret To Starting A New Habit That Sticks, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

What To Know About The Kapha Dosha: How To Eat, Exercise, & Stay Balanced

Jessica Timmons
What To Know About The Kapha Dosha: How To Eat, Exercise, & Stay Balanced
Integrative Health

How To Balance A Fiery Personality, According To Ayurveda

Jessica Timmons
How To Balance A Fiery Personality, According To Ayurveda
Motivation

9 Men's Activewear Essentials For A Fitness Wardrobe Upgrade

Kristine Thomason
9 Men's Activewear Essentials For A Fitness Wardrobe Upgrade
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/magnesium-bioavailability-importance-and-absorbable-forms

Your article and new folder have been saved!