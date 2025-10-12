Unlock Longevity By Supporting Your Mitochondria (Here’s How)
Most of us know mitochondria as the “powerhouses of the cell,” but that phrase barely scratches the surface of what they do. These tiny organelles regulate energy, influence how our cells live or die, and even help coordinate immune defenses. When they falter, the effects ripple across nearly every system in the body.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, protein chemist Daria Mochly-Rosen, Ph.D., explained why supporting mitochondrial health is central to preventing disease and improving vitality, and why it’s time for both medicine and the public to pay closer attention.
Mochly-Rosen has spent decades at Stanford studying mitochondria, publishing more than 300 papers, founding three biotech companies, and launching SPARK, a translational research program that helps academic discoveries become real-world therapies. Her new book, The Life Machines, makes a compelling case for bringing mitochondrial awareness into everyday life.
The hidden toll of mitochondrial dysfunction
“There isn’t an aspect of our health that mitochondria don’t affect,” Mochly-Rosen explains.
When mitochondria aren’t functioning optimally, it can manifest in subtle, sometimes confusing ways—fatigue, brain fog, slow recovery, mood fluctuations, or decreased resilience. These signs are often overlooked or attributed to lifestyle stressors alone. Yet research increasingly shows that mitochondrial dysfunction is present in many chronic conditions, including cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, and even long COVID.
While mitochondrial dysfunction isn’t necessarily the direct cause of these illnesses, supporting mitochondrial health can reduce the overall burden of disease, improve cellular function, and enhance energy, focus, and vitality.
How to know if your mitochondria need support
There isn’t a single, straightforward test to measure mitochondrial health, which can make it tricky to know when they’re struggling. Instead, Mochly-Rosen suggests tuning into your body and looking for patterns in energy, mood, focus, and overall resilience.
“If you don’t sleep enough, if you eat late at night, skip exercise, or are under chronic stress, you feel off,” she explained. “Those are also signals that your mitochondria aren’t functioning optimally.” Small, everyday signs, like afternoon slumps, difficulty concentrating, and irritability, can all indicate that your cellular powerhouses need attention.
Some routine blood tests may also provide clues. Levels of certain nutrients, such as B vitamins, magnesium, CoQ10, and iron, can influence mitochondrial function, and deficiencies may show up in lab work. Blood markers related to metabolism, inflammation, or oxidative stress can offer additional indirect insight into mitochondrial performance.
But the biggest leverage comes from lifestyle choices. Sleep, nutrition, physical activity, and stress management all directly impact how efficiently mitochondria operate. Even small, consistent habits can have meaningful effects on mitochondrial energy production and overall cellular health.
A prescription for mitochondrial health
So what helps mitochondria thrive? According to Mochly-Rosen, the most effective strategies are also the most foundational:
- Feed them well: A balanced diet rich in protein, healthy fats, fresh vegetables, and fiber provides both macronutrients and micronutrients mitochondria need. Fiber is especially critical because it fuels gut bacteria that produce butyrate, a compound that directly nourishes mitochondria in the intestinal lining. Without enough fiber, the gut barrier weakens, allowing harmful compounds to slip into the bloodstream.
- Prioritize sleep: Mitochondria work hard during the day to generate ATP, the molecule that powers nearly every cellular process. At night, they switch into recovery mode. Skimping on rest means they can’t repair and recharge.
- Move consistently: Both endurance and resistance exercise boost mitochondrial function. The mitochondria in muscle tissue also release signaling molecules that benefit the brain, heart, and kidneys. “By exercising, you’re boosting mitochondrial health throughout the body,” Mochly-Rosen noted.
- Reduce toxic exposures: Alcohol, pesticides, air pollution, and even charred food can stress mitochondria. While complete avoidance isn’t possible, minimizing exposure gives cells a better chance to keep up with repair.
- Manage stress: Emotional stress is harder to avoid, but mindfulness practices, social connection, and recovery rituals all protect mitochondria from the biochemical wear and tear of chronic stress.
The surprising role of mitochondria in disease
Mitochondria play crucial roles in serious conditions like cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and viral infections. In cancer, tumor cells hijack mitochondrial pathways to meet abnormal energy demands, often bypassing efficient ATP production and even stealing mitochondria from nearby immune cells. Understanding these behaviors helps researchers develop strategies to target tumors more precisely while sparing healthy cells.
In neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s1, neurons rely on hundreds to thousands of mitochondria for energy. Even subtle dysfunction can contribute to cognitive decline, motor symptoms, and disease progression. Supporting mitochondrial function may reduce disease burden, even if it doesn’t directly cure these conditions.
Mitochondria also act as key players in immunity2. Evolved from ancient bacteria, they sense invaders like viruses and send rapid signals to trigger the innate immune response, well before the slower, antibody-driven adaptive response. Additionally, mitochondria regulate programmed cell death, eliminating damaged cells to prevent disease and support healthy development.
Far from passive energy factories, mitochondria are dynamic regulators linking metabolism, immunity, and cellular health in ways scientists are only beginning to fully understand.
The takeaway
Mitochondria may be microscopic, but their impact is immense. They fuel our cells, coordinate repair, and shape how we respond to stress, infection, and aging. As Mochly-Rosen put it, “By taking care of our mitochondria, we reduce the burden of disease, even if we don’t cure it outright.”
That perspective is empowering. It means that every night of good sleep, every balanced meal, every workout, and every effort to reduce stress isn’t just about the short term; it’s about supporting the life machines that keep us healthy for the long run.