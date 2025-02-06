Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Which Is Better For Building Muscle After 50: Protein Or Strength Training?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
February 06, 2025
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels
February 06, 2025

Protein has become synonymous with building muscle. While it may have started with gym brushing shakes immediately after a workout, folks of all ages and fitness levels lean on the macronutrient overall health and muscle support

But will just the act of eating more protein improve your body composition? Researchers recently set out to help answer this question.

They investigated protein supplementation, strength training, and the combination of the two in folks 50 years or older to see which habit was most effective on muscle mass1. Here’s what you need to know. 

About the study

The study aimed to examine the effect of three different interventions (protein supplements, strength training, and both) on body composition and physical function in people over 50. 

They focused on this age group as the loss of muscle mass, strength, and physical function (called sarcopenia) increases. For example, after 50, it’s estimated that muscle mass declines at a rate of 1-2% a year and strength declines at a yearly rate of 1.5% (that increases to 3% after age 60.   

Protein and strength training have been identified as the two main lifestyle habits that can help combat this—as both are known stimulators of muscle protein synthesis (the body’s processes of creating new muscle tissue.

So to evaluate these interventions researchers pooled 38 randomized controlled trials, with data from over 2,600 participants. Every study included laster for at least weeks or longer. 

Protein & strength training together are the most effective

Overall, the analysis clearly showed that the folks who participated in a strength training program and took a protein supplement showed the most improvement in all outcomes. 

The combo was found to have: 

  • A moderate effect on lean body mass (bone and muscle)
  • A large effect on muscle mass 
  • A very large effect on muscle strength 
  • An exceptionally large effect on physical function (such as walking, climbing stairs, balancing, etc.) 

However, these outcomes were not significantly better than the group that only participated in strength training. 

And it’s important to note that the combined intervention was always significantly better than protein supplementation alone.    

But strength training is needed to build muscle & improve physical function 

This analysis clearly shows that strength training is key in helping people 50+ build muscle, strength, and physical function. And that makes sense. 

While both eating protein and lifting weights stimulate MPS, weight training targets muscles in ways dietary habits can’t. 

Muscle growth (hypertrophy) is also determined by whether you lift near failure and hormone triggers. The act of getting stronger is highly dependent on neuromuscular adaptations (like nerve signaling and activation of muscle fibers). 

However, your protein intake plays a huge part in helping your body maximize MPS and effectively recover from the stress of strength training. 

How to best consume protein for muscle health 

To build muscle, it’s often recommended to eat at least .8 to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight a day. So if you weigh 150 pounds, a good goal for your protein intake would be 120-150 grams a day. 

At a minimum, aim for 25 to 30+ grams of protein at each meal during the day to help stimulate and optimize muscle protein synthesis (including within two hours of finishing a strength workout) 

Make sure you also get at least 2.5 grams of the amino acid leucine—as this amino acid, in particular, is vital for turning on muscle protein synthesis.

While this study didn’t specifically capture the type of protein powder used or the dose, whey protein powder is known for being the superior supplemental protein2 at stimulating MPS thanks to its quick and easy digestibility, and naturally high levels of leucine.*

mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ provides 25 grams of high-quality protein—that tastes bakery fresh. Mix it with water, add it to oats, or blend in the smoothie. If whey doesn't align with your preferences, these are our favorite vegan protein powders (just note that they may fall shy of the leucine threshold).   

RELATED READ: Here’s What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program

The takeaway 

Eating more protein and strength training go hand-in-hand when it comes to building muscle and strength—especially as you age. 

While eating a high-protein diet can help you maintain your current muscle mass (and even shed some fat in the process), strength training at least two days a week is what will have a significant impact on your lean mass, strength, and physical function. 

Not sure where to start your strength training journey? Check out this 4-week at home guide

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you. 

More On This Topic

Squats vs. Walking: Science Reveals The Unexpected Winner For Blood Sugar
Integrative Health

Squats vs. Walking: Science Reveals The Unexpected Winner For Blood Sugar

Ava Durgin

Reaching Optimal Levels Of This Vitamin Can Reduce Breast Cancer Risk By 50%
Integrative Health

Reaching Optimal Levels Of This Vitamin Can Reduce Breast Cancer Risk By 50%

Korin Miller

Try *This* To Fight Off Bad Breath From Gingivitis
Integrative Health

Try *This* To Fight Off Bad Breath From Gingivitis

Josey Murray

After 50+ Years Of Sleep Research, There Was One Key Finding—Here's What To Know
Integrative Health

After 50+ Years Of Sleep Research, There Was One Key Finding—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

Want To Age Better? Don't Skimp On This Longevity-Supporting Food
Integrative Health

Want To Age Better? Don't Skimp On This Longevity-Supporting Food

Morgan Chamberlain

This Could Be The Missing Link For Lowering Blood Pressure
Integrative Health

This Could Be The Missing Link For Lowering Blood Pressure

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

This One Thing Can Naturally Improve Your Brain Function — Now & Into The Future
Integrative Health

This One Thing Can Naturally Improve Your Brain Function — Now & Into The Future

Ava Durgin

This Simple Exercise Targets The Pelvic Floor Muscles (Nope, Not A Kegel)
Integrative Health

This Simple Exercise Targets The Pelvic Floor Muscles (Nope, Not A Kegel)

Abby Moore

2 Snacks To Satisfy Pesky Period Cravings, From A Gynecologist
Women's Health

2 Snacks To Satisfy Pesky Period Cravings, From A Gynecologist

Abby Moore

Squats vs. Walking: Science Reveals The Unexpected Winner For Blood Sugar
Integrative Health

Squats vs. Walking: Science Reveals The Unexpected Winner For Blood Sugar

Ava Durgin

Reaching Optimal Levels Of This Vitamin Can Reduce Breast Cancer Risk By 50%
Integrative Health

Reaching Optimal Levels Of This Vitamin Can Reduce Breast Cancer Risk By 50%

Korin Miller

Try *This* To Fight Off Bad Breath From Gingivitis
Integrative Health

Try *This* To Fight Off Bad Breath From Gingivitis

Josey Murray

After 50+ Years Of Sleep Research, There Was One Key Finding—Here's What To Know
Integrative Health

After 50+ Years Of Sleep Research, There Was One Key Finding—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

Want To Age Better? Don't Skimp On This Longevity-Supporting Food
Integrative Health

Want To Age Better? Don't Skimp On This Longevity-Supporting Food

Morgan Chamberlain

This Could Be The Missing Link For Lowering Blood Pressure
Integrative Health

This Could Be The Missing Link For Lowering Blood Pressure

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

This One Thing Can Naturally Improve Your Brain Function — Now & Into The Future
Integrative Health

This One Thing Can Naturally Improve Your Brain Function — Now & Into The Future

Ava Durgin

This Simple Exercise Targets The Pelvic Floor Muscles (Nope, Not A Kegel)
Integrative Health

This Simple Exercise Targets The Pelvic Floor Muscles (Nope, Not A Kegel)

Abby Moore

2 Snacks To Satisfy Pesky Period Cravings, From A Gynecologist
Women's Health

2 Snacks To Satisfy Pesky Period Cravings, From A Gynecologist

Abby Moore

Squats vs. Walking: Science Reveals The Unexpected Winner For Blood Sugar
Integrative Health

Squats vs. Walking: Science Reveals The Unexpected Winner For Blood Sugar

Ava Durgin

Reaching Optimal Levels Of This Vitamin Can Reduce Breast Cancer Risk By 50%
Integrative Health

Reaching Optimal Levels Of This Vitamin Can Reduce Breast Cancer Risk By 50%

Korin Miller

Try *This* To Fight Off Bad Breath From Gingivitis
Integrative Health

Try *This* To Fight Off Bad Breath From Gingivitis

Josey Murray

After 50+ Years Of Sleep Research, There Was One Key Finding—Here's What To Know
Integrative Health

After 50+ Years Of Sleep Research, There Was One Key Finding—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

Want To Age Better? Don't Skimp On This Longevity-Supporting Food
Integrative Health

Want To Age Better? Don't Skimp On This Longevity-Supporting Food

Morgan Chamberlain

This Could Be The Missing Link For Lowering Blood Pressure
Integrative Health

This Could Be The Missing Link For Lowering Blood Pressure

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

This One Thing Can Naturally Improve Your Brain Function — Now & Into The Future
Integrative Health

This One Thing Can Naturally Improve Your Brain Function — Now & Into The Future

Ava Durgin

This Simple Exercise Targets The Pelvic Floor Muscles (Nope, Not A Kegel)
Integrative Health

This Simple Exercise Targets The Pelvic Floor Muscles (Nope, Not A Kegel)

Abby Moore

2 Snacks To Satisfy Pesky Period Cravings, From A Gynecologist
Women's Health

2 Snacks To Satisfy Pesky Period Cravings, From A Gynecologist

Abby Moore

Can Creatine Boost Depression Treatment? Here's What The Research Says
Integrative Health

Can Creatine Boost Depression Treatment? Here's What The Research Says

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Squats vs. Walking: Science Reveals The Unexpected Winner For Blood Sugar
Integrative Health

Squats vs. Walking: Science Reveals The Unexpected Winner For Blood Sugar

Ava Durgin

Reaching Optimal Levels Of This Vitamin Can Reduce Breast Cancer Risk By 50%
Integrative Health

Reaching Optimal Levels Of This Vitamin Can Reduce Breast Cancer Risk By 50%

Korin Miller

Try *This* To Fight Off Bad Breath From Gingivitis
Integrative Health

Try *This* To Fight Off Bad Breath From Gingivitis

Josey Murray

After 50+ Years Of Sleep Research, There Was One Key Finding—Here's What To Know
Integrative Health

After 50+ Years Of Sleep Research, There Was One Key Finding—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

Want To Age Better? Don't Skimp On This Longevity-Supporting Food
Integrative Health

Want To Age Better? Don't Skimp On This Longevity-Supporting Food

Morgan Chamberlain

This Could Be The Missing Link For Lowering Blood Pressure
Integrative Health

This Could Be The Missing Link For Lowering Blood Pressure

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

This One Thing Can Naturally Improve Your Brain Function — Now & Into The Future
Integrative Health

This One Thing Can Naturally Improve Your Brain Function — Now & Into The Future

Ava Durgin

This Simple Exercise Targets The Pelvic Floor Muscles (Nope, Not A Kegel)
Integrative Health

This Simple Exercise Targets The Pelvic Floor Muscles (Nope, Not A Kegel)

Abby Moore

2 Snacks To Satisfy Pesky Period Cravings, From A Gynecologist
Women's Health

2 Snacks To Satisfy Pesky Period Cravings, From A Gynecologist

Abby Moore

Can Creatine Boost Depression Treatment? Here's What The Research Says
Integrative Health

Can Creatine Boost Depression Treatment? Here's What The Research Says

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.