Advertisement
Which Is Better For Building Muscle After 50: Protein Or Strength Training?
Protein has become synonymous with building muscle. While it may have started with gym brushing shakes immediately after a workout, folks of all ages and fitness levels lean on the macronutrient overall health and muscle support.
But will just the act of eating more protein improve your body composition? Researchers recently set out to help answer this question.
They investigated protein supplementation, strength training, and the combination of the two in folks 50 years or older to see which habit was most effective on muscle mass1. Here’s what you need to know.
About the study
The study aimed to examine the effect of three different interventions (protein supplements, strength training, and both) on body composition and physical function in people over 50.
They focused on this age group as the loss of muscle mass, strength, and physical function (called sarcopenia) increases. For example, after 50, it’s estimated that muscle mass declines at a rate of 1-2% a year and strength declines at a yearly rate of 1.5% (that increases to 3% after age 60.
Protein and strength training have been identified as the two main lifestyle habits that can help combat this—as both are known stimulators of muscle protein synthesis (the body’s processes of creating new muscle tissue.
So to evaluate these interventions researchers pooled 38 randomized controlled trials, with data from over 2,600 participants. Every study included laster for at least weeks or longer.
Protein & strength training together are the most effective
Overall, the analysis clearly showed that the folks who participated in a strength training program and took a protein supplement showed the most improvement in all outcomes.
The combo was found to have:
- A moderate effect on lean body mass (bone and muscle)
- A large effect on muscle mass
- A very large effect on muscle strength
- An exceptionally large effect on physical function (such as walking, climbing stairs, balancing, etc.)
However, these outcomes were not significantly better than the group that only participated in strength training.
And it’s important to note that the combined intervention was always significantly better than protein supplementation alone.
But strength training is needed to build muscle & improve physical function
This analysis clearly shows that strength training is key in helping people 50+ build muscle, strength, and physical function. And that makes sense.
While both eating protein and lifting weights stimulate MPS, weight training targets muscles in ways dietary habits can’t.
Muscle growth (hypertrophy) is also determined by whether you lift near failure and hormone triggers. The act of getting stronger is highly dependent on neuromuscular adaptations (like nerve signaling and activation of muscle fibers).
However, your protein intake plays a huge part in helping your body maximize MPS and effectively recover from the stress of strength training.
How to best consume protein for muscle health
To build muscle, it’s often recommended to eat at least .8 to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight a day. So if you weigh 150 pounds, a good goal for your protein intake would be 120-150 grams a day.
At a minimum, aim for 25 to 30+ grams of protein at each meal during the day to help stimulate and optimize muscle protein synthesis (including within two hours of finishing a strength workout)
Make sure you also get at least 2.5 grams of the amino acid leucine—as this amino acid, in particular, is vital for turning on muscle protein synthesis.
While this study didn’t specifically capture the type of protein powder used or the dose, whey protein powder is known for being the superior supplemental protein2 at stimulating MPS thanks to its quick and easy digestibility, and naturally high levels of leucine.*
mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ provides 25 grams of high-quality protein—that tastes bakery fresh. Mix it with water, add it to oats, or blend in the smoothie. If whey doesn't align with your preferences, these are our favorite vegan protein powders (just note that they may fall shy of the leucine threshold).
The takeaway
Eating more protein and strength training go hand-in-hand when it comes to building muscle and strength—especially as you age.
While eating a high-protein diet can help you maintain your current muscle mass (and even shed some fat in the process), strength training at least two days a week is what will have a significant impact on your lean mass, strength, and physical function.
Not sure where to start your strength training journey? Check out this 4-week at home guide.
This Could Be The Missing Link For Lowering Blood Pressure
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
This Could Be The Missing Link For Lowering Blood Pressure
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
This Could Be The Missing Link For Lowering Blood Pressure
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
Can Creatine Boost Depression Treatment? Here's What The Research Says
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Could Be The Missing Link For Lowering Blood Pressure
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
Can Creatine Boost Depression Treatment? Here's What The Research Says
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN