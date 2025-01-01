7 (Anti-Diet) Ways To Improve Your Metabolism & Body Composition

With that said, weight is an incredibly practical health indicator; and one of the most accessible in terms of measuring it ourselves and tracking changes over time. “After all, nobody has a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry1 machine in their living room to measure their body composition. But a scale? Yes, that’s much more pragmatic,” explains Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN. “Clothing fit and an occasional waist circumference measurement with a tape measure are also contenders on the practical, track-it-yourself front,” she adds.