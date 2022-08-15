“I want to have dinner with my family, whatever it is,” Bikman notes. “If there's a way for me to keep it generally low-carb—like if we're having pizza, I’ll just eat some of the toppings. But if one of my daughters makes spaghetti and meatballs, I'm going to have some of her spaghetti that she made. I just might have less of it and more of the meatballs, but I'm going to eat dinner with the family.” Connecting with his loved ones remains priority No. 1, which is a good move in terms of metabolic health—after all, a high social integration has been associated with positive metabolic function.

After dinner, he tries not to eat for the rest of the night. “The single greatest predictor of a good night's sleep is if I go to bed on an empty stomach,” he shares. “I really fill up on lunch and eat a smaller dinner by design. I want to go to bed on an emptier stomach, so then I'll sleep well.” Now, you also don’t want to go to bed hungry—that can activate cortisol, the stress hormone—but eating food too close to bedtime can disrupt your sleep. Here’s a list of expert-approved bedtime snacks, if you’re feeling peckish.