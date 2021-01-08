According to Breus, eight hours shouldn’t be the standard for sleep. In fact, he says there shouldn’t be a standard at all: “It's so personalized and it's so different for everybody,” he says. “Eight hours is not necessarily what everybody needs.” He explains that the average sleep cycle, from wake to REM, takes approximately 90 minutes long, and the average human has five of these 90-minute cycles (if you do the math, that clocks out to around seven and a half hours). But that’s just the average! You may require more or less sleep than the average person, and that’s OK.

“I've [seen patients] who need more sleep before they have their period and who need less sleep after they have their periods, and we adjust their bedtimes accordingly,” says Breus. Some people’s circadian rhythms change with the seasons—there are a host of factors that can affect your perfect snooze range.

When people use eight hours as the standard for sleep, says Breus, it can cause increased anxiety for people who don’t meet the threshold. “They get in bed and they think, ‘OK, I've got enough time to get my eight hours,’ and then they don't fall asleep. And then they start to get anxious about it, which causes autonomic arousal, which makes it harder to sleep.” By smashing this eight-hour myth, you might be able to get more sleep in the long-run.