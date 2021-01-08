mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Bose
SPONSORED BY Bose

Let's Put The Rumors To Bed: 4 Common Myths A Sleep Doctor Sees All The Time

mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Michael J. Breus, Ph.D

Image by Kersti Niglas / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 8, 2021 — 10:01 AM

High-quality sleep is crucial for overall well-being. After all, a proper snooze affects so many avenues of health—from immune function, to weight gain, stress, skin health, and more. And yet! There are a plethora of misconceptions about sleep running rampant in society, specifically around the notion of a “good night’s rest.” How can we expect to reap all the profound benefits of sleep if we don’t even know what “good” sleep really means? 

Clinical psychologist and board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., also known as "The Sleep Doctor," is here to put the rumors to bed. On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, he debunks four common sleep myths and what actually increases your chances of high-quality shut-eye. 

Myth 1: Everyone needs eight hours. 

According to Breus, eight hours shouldn’t be the standard for sleep. In fact, he says there shouldn’t be a standard at all: “It's so personalized and it's so different for everybody,” he says. “Eight hours is not necessarily what everybody needs.” He explains that the average sleep cycle, from wake to REM, takes approximately 90 minutes long, and the average human has five of these 90-minute cycles (if you do the math, that clocks out to around seven and a half hours). But that’s just the average! You may require more or less sleep than the average person, and that’s OK. 

“I've [seen patients] who need more sleep before they have their period and who need less sleep after they have their periods, and we adjust their bedtimes accordingly,” says Breus. Some people’s circadian rhythms change with the seasons—there are a host of factors that can affect your perfect snooze range. 

When people use eight hours as the standard for sleep, says Breus, it can cause increased anxiety for people who don’t meet the threshold. “They get in bed and they think, ‘OK, I've got enough time to get my eight hours,’ and then they don't fall asleep. And then they start to get anxious about it, which causes autonomic arousal, which makes it harder to sleep.” By smashing this eight-hour myth, you might be able to get more sleep in the long-run. 

Advertisement

Myth 2: You can catch up on sleep.

Here’s another misconception: Have you ever gotten a night of poor sleep, then thought, Oh well, I’ll catch up on sleep this weekend. According to Breus, it’s time to nip that notion: “It's almost impossible to actually catch up on sleep,” he says. “The human body can only take on so much sleep in a single bout.”

In other words, your body has a limit for how much natural, healthy sleep it needs (which, again, differs for everyone). When you do cross that limit? You might feel even worse: “I don't know about you, but I feel like absolute crap if I sleep longer in the mornings than my normal wake up time,” Breus notes. 

That’s not to say you’re completely out of luck if you’re suffering from a couple days of poor sleep. “The consistency of your sleep schedule is actually what gives you energy and is actually what allows you to feel better,” Breus explains. One study even found that it takes four days to recover full from one hour of lost sleep—so it's not so much about clocking hours than it is about reclaiming a regular schedule.

<p>Bose Sleepbuds™ II</p>

Bose Sleepbuds™ II

Truly wireless earbuds designed specifically for sleep. Comfortable eartips passively block noise, while soothing sounds help you sleep through the night. Get up to 10 hours on a single charge and 3 additional charges from the case.

Myth 3: If you can’t sleep, get moving. 

Another pervasive notion in the world of sleep? Rather than staring at the ceiling, you should get up and walk around. At first glance, yes, this is sound advice—experts say if you’ve been trying to fall asleep for 20 minutes with no luck, leaving your bedroom can actually help. But some people may take this counsel and run with it—literally—completing a workout in the hopes of making the body tired enough to fall asleep. 

Now, Breus says daily exercise is important for high-quality sleep, just not too close to bedtime. “Remember in order to fall asleep, your core body temperature actually has to drop,” says Breus. So when you get your heart pumping (with a HIIT workout of some sort), your body temperature might be too high for your body to reach sleep-mode. Thus, a night of tossing and turning. “Stop exercise roughly four hours before bed,” Breus notes, and you should be set. 

Myth 4: Don’t eat right before bed. 

Perhaps you’ve been warned before: Snacking before bedtime keeps you awake and energized. Again, this is an overgeneralization. Sure, you don’t want to be feasting on sugary sweets right before hitting the hay, but some light snacking isn’t so bad. Says Breus: “You don't want to go to bed full, but you also don't want to go to bed hungry.” 

Here’s the science: When your body runs out of fuel, your brain activates cortisol (aka, your stress hormone that sounds the alarm bells in your body and causes a spike in blood sugar). As a result, you might wake up in the middle of the night: “When I talk to [patients], I ask the timing of their last meal, and more times than not, they stop eating at like seven o'clock at night. If you take the time from seven at night until two in the morning, that's seven and a half hours. They're out of fuel.”

That’s why Breus says if you constantly wake up in the middle of the night, a bedtime snack might not be such a bad idea. “There's nothing wrong with having a 200 to 250 calorie snack about 30 minutes before bed,” he notes. Of course, be sure to make it balanced—Breus recommends a light snack with about 70% whole carbs, and 30% either fat or protein for a perfect nibble.

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Sleep is a precious thing. That’s why it’s important to cut through all the noise and focus on what high-quality sleep truly means for you. The perfect night’s rest looks different for everyone, and Breus says it’s time to start challenging what you might view as standard sleep etiquette.

Enjoy this episode sponsored by Bose! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or Spotify!

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Doing Dry January? Watch Out For This Surprising New Craving

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Doing Dry January? Watch Out For This Surprising New Craving
Mental Health

News Alert: The Most Important Predictor Of Mental Health In Young Adults

Emma Loewe
News Alert: The Most Important Predictor Of Mental Health In Young Adults
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Robin Berzin, M.D.
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Beauty

An Easy 3-Step Guide To Strength Train Your Skin (Yes, Really)

Alexandra Engler
An Easy 3-Step Guide To Strength Train Your Skin (Yes, Really)
Integrative Health

Wake Up Stressed? Try Putting This In Your Water First Thing

Jamie Schneider
Wake Up Stressed? Try Putting This In Your Water First Thing
Beauty

Yikes: 6 Sneaky Nail Mistakes Keeping You From Long & Strong Tips

Jamie Schneider
Yikes: 6 Sneaky Nail Mistakes Keeping You From Long & Strong Tips
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

Why Setting Goals Is So Hard During Uncertainty, From A Neuroscientist

Sarah Regan
Why Setting Goals Is So Hard During Uncertainty, From A Neuroscientist
Beauty

The Unfortunate Side Effect Of Not Cleaning Your Yoga Mat Enough

Alexandra Engler
The Unfortunate Side Effect Of Not Cleaning Your Yoga Mat Enough
Motivation

You Should Give This Mood-Boosting Workout A Try (Nope, Not Yoga)

Kristine Thomason
You Should Give This Mood-Boosting Workout A Try (Nope, Not Yoga)
Beauty

How To Create A Glassy Smoky Eye, From A Celebrity MUA

Alexandra Engler
How To Create A Glassy Smoky Eye, From A Celebrity MUA
Functional Food

5 Veggies To Add To Your Smoothie That Won't Totally Wreck The Flavor

Eliza Sullivan
5 Veggies To Add To Your Smoothie That Won't Totally Wreck The Flavor
Mental Health

How To Identify Your Deepest Values & Unlock Your Goals, From A Psychologist

Erin Ayala, PhD, LP, CMPC
How To Identify Your Deepest Values & Unlock Your Goals, From A Psychologist
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/common-sleep-myths-debunked-from-a-sleep-doctor

Your article and new folder have been saved!