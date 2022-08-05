A good night's sleep is one of the most important factors in your overall health and well-being, yet 30 to 44% of U.S. adults don't get enough.

There's no one cause for our chronic lack of sleep or for what wakes us up, but things like stress and worry play a big role. Poor diet, artificial lights in the bedroom, and increased technology use can also be factors.

If you have trouble falling or staying asleep, there are a lot of things you can do to help.

Below, 15 things to do when you can't fall (back) asleep: