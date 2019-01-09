A Surprising Side Effect Of Diffusers You Didn't Know About

When it comes to pet-proofing your space, Wismer suggests using everything in moderation. "The best way to avoid exposing your pets to dangerous substances is always to err on the side of caution," she says. That means making sure your pet is out of the room when running a diffuser, unless your pet has a history of breathing problems—in which case it might be best to avoid running it altogether. "If you do decide to keep your diffuser, you'll want to ensure that it is in a place where your pet cannot knock it over and potentially expose themselves to the oils," she adds.

Even cleaning products that incorporate essential oils might cause irritation, so you should always read labels carefully, follow directions, and make sure surfaces are dry before you let your pet play on them. And it might sound like a given, but you should never apply pure essential oils directly to pets.

One last thing to note: For your sake as much as your pet's, make sure the oils you're using are high in quality (more on how to find those here).

Now off you go to make some smell-good memories with two- and four-legged family members alike.