GABA: Here's How It Works In Your Brain + Why It's So Important

"These botanicals include skullcap19 , valerian18 , passionflower18 , and lemon balm20 and are commonly recommended for insomnia and anxiety but are also thought to be helpful as an adjunct therapy for seizure or movement disorders," says Ruhoy. "Many of these botanicals also serve as adaptogens and can help the body modulate its response to stressors, which can lead to a low balance of GABA compared to the stress hormone neurochemicals."