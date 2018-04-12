GABA: Here's How It Works In Your Brain + Why It's So Important

The receptors for GABA are distributed diffusely throughout different regions of the brain such as the cortex and the basal ganglia. The cortex is the layer of the brain associated with seizure activity, which is why so many anti-seizure medications work to increase the ratio of the inhibitory action of GABA over the excitatory action of another important neurotransmitter called glutamate. But the cortex also works in conjunction with other areas of our brain to control how we think, move, feel, perceive, learn, and behave. GABA is responsible for sending signals to the cortex and other areas of the brain to initiate and suppress movements of the muscle groups of our bodies. When there are appropriate levels of GABA, there is a muscle relaxant effect, and not only do we feel less tense, but we can move more smoothly and have more control over the way we move.

GABA plays a critical role in the development of the cells of the central nervous system, known as neurons. The presence of GABA allows cells to differentiate into appropriate numbers of neurons, during brain formation and beyond. When the GABA molecule interacts with its two receptors, GABA-A and GABA-B, a change in conformation of the receptor occurs, which triggers the release of peptides and chemokines that can quell hyperexcitability of the brain cells.

What's so important about that, you ask? Well, depending on the area of the brain involved, hyperexcitability of the neurons can manifest as seizures, headaches, muscle cramping, anxiety, insomnia, tics, or psychiatric disorders. There are many reasons for heightened activity of the neurons, but an important physiological cause is either because of decreased GABA activity or increased glutamate. Finding a healthy balance between these two neurotransmitters is crucial for health and well-being. Low GABA activity has been correlated to anxiety, depression, focus, and attention difficulties. Anti-seizure medications, due to their effects on GABA levels, have mood-stabilizing properties and can be therapeutic for those suffering from mood disorders.