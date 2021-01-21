According to registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, fermentation was a process used to preserve fruits and vegetables to eat during cold winter months. “However, additional health benefits of fermentation include gut-friendly bacteria which develops during this process,” she adds.

The benefits of sauerkraut go beyond the gut, though. To find out more about the nutritional value, answer commonly asked questions, and learn how to make sauerkraut, mbg consulted registered dietitians to share their knowledge on the fermented vegetable.