Registered Dietitian

Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE., is a board-certified Registered Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Educator, and a healthy weight loss and mindset coach. She earned a BSc in Food and Nutrition from the University of British Columbia and an MSc in Human Nutrition from McGill University.

Ngai has struggled with weight, body image, and a healthy relationship with food growing up. After several ER incidents, she was challenged to address her issues with chronic dieting and body image to create a healthy lifestyle she has always envisioned for herself.

Now, Ngai helps busy professionals lose weight and keep it off, create a healthy relationship with food, and reverse and prevent chronic diseases through a holistic approach combined with her dietitian expertise.

She has been featured in Reader's Digest Best Health Magazine and HealthyFamilies BC. Adrienne and her husband live in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Follow her on Instagram @adrienne.rd for nutrition tips and recipes.