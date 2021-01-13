5 Simple RD-Approved Snacks To Nosh On While Working From Home

If you've been fortunate enough to work from home (WFH) for the last nine or so months, you know that having your desk just feet away from the pantry can be both a blessing and a curse. Whether you're feeling peckish or just looking for a distraction, it's all too easy to reach for the most accessible fuel—which may not always be the healthiest option.

Considering WFH post-pandemic is predicted to become the new normal for many people, it's time to seize the opportunity to get creative with food and add a nutritional kick to your snacks.

There are plenty of healthy snack options that are easy to put together in the middle of the workday. These six satisfy a variety of cravings and textures, and will keep you both fueled and energized all day long.