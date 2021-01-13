5 Simple RD-Approved Snacks To Nosh On While Working From Home

5 RD-Approved Snack Ideas To Enjoy While Working From Home
If you've been fortunate enough to work from home (WFH) for the last nine or so months, you know that having your desk just feet away from the pantry can be both a blessing and a curse. Whether you're feeling peckish or just looking for a distraction, it's all too easy to reach for the most accessible fuel—which may not always be the healthiest option.
Considering WFH post-pandemic is predicted to become the new normal for many people, it's time to seize the opportunity to get creative with food and add a nutritional kick to your snacks.
There are plenty of healthy snack options that are easy to put together in the middle of the workday. These six satisfy a variety of cravings and textures, and will keep you both fueled and energized all day long.
1. Best for a salty craving: Popcorn
Popcorn is a whole grain, adding fiber to your day. It's also light and airy, so you can have a few cups without the added calories. To make freshly popped popcorn in just two minutes, all you need is a microwave, a paper bag, kernels, oil, and some salt (or sugar if you prefer kettle corn). Top off your popcorn with a sprinkle of nutritional yeast for added protein, vitamins B6 and b12, plus a plant-based cheesy flavor.
2. Best for variety: Mini charcuterie platter
A mini-charcuterie platter at work is a fun way to snack. Options like string cheese and turkey pepperoni are single-portioned, making them an easy addition to your snack plate. They are also protein-rich and have some fat, which help you feel fuller, longer. Add a handful of grapes, or slice a small apple or pear, and you've got a gourmet looking (and tasting!) platter.
3. Best for salty *and* sweet: Nut butter toast
Can't decide between salty or sweet? Enter: peanut butter or the nut/seed butter of your choice. Aside from satisfying a range of flavors and pairing well with just about everything, nut butters are also full of healthy fats, and contains protein and fiber to keep you energized and full throughout the workday.
Enjoy a tablespoon your favorite nut or seed butter with a slice of toasted whole grain bread for a nourishing snack. Consider topping the toast with bananas, cinnamon, or flax seeds for extra nutrients and flavor.
4. Best for nutrient density: Green protein smoothie
Worried you may be lacking fruits and veggies in your daily diet? Smoothies are a seamless way to pack in a variety of vitamins and minerals, as well as protein, fat, and fiber into snacktime. Using these five easy steps and recipes will guarantee a powerhouse smoothie every time. My personal favorite includes a couple handfuls of spinach, two tablespoons of hemp hearts, 1 cup of frozen blueberries, and some almond milk.
5. Best for a sweet tooth: Apple chips and dip
Most apple chips are made with just one ingredient: apples. The fibrous fruit is simply dehydrated to become a crispy and sweet snack. To keep hunger at bay, pair it with proteins and healthy fats, like this homemade Greek yogurt dip.
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup of 1 or 2% fat, plain Greek yogurt
- 1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- sprinkle of cinnamon, if desired.
Bottom Line
When snacking (and having a meal for that matter), try to take time for yourself and eat without distractions. Fully immerse yourself and take notice of the taste, texture, and flavors of the foods. This will give your taste buds more delight, and you’ll feel more satisfied if you are enjoying each bite.
